Barcelona plotting ambitious move for superstar forward in 2024 who could cost €130 million – Reports

Barcelona are allegedly interested in signing Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to bolster their wide positions in the summer of 2024.

The Blaugrana have restructured their star-studded ranks quite a bit in the recently concluded summer transfer window. They have parted ways with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, Franck Kessie, and Abde Ezzalzouli.

To replace Dembele and Ansu Fati this season, Xavi Hernandez's side have roped in Joao Felix on a season-long loan switch from Atletico Madrid this summer. They are expected to rely on the Portuguese as a left flank option with Ferran Torres as a rotational choice.

However, according to Fichajes, Barcelona have chalked out a transfer strategy to solve their offensive crisis. They have expressed a serious interest in snapping up Kvaratskhelia ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The Blaugrana, who spent around €4 million this summer, are prepared to dish out €130 million to lure the attacker away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. They are aiming to sign the Georgian as a long-term wide option with Fati as a fine backup option.

However, Barcelona are expected to hold drawn-out negotiations with Napoli in an attempt to reduce Kvaratskhelia's price tag. However, they could face a tough time due to Gli Azzurri chief Aurelio De Laurentiis' reputation as a resilient negotiator in the transfer market.

Kvaratskhelia, 22, shot to recognition with his 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 Serie A matches past season. He also shone in the UEFA Champions League, scoring two goals and providing four assists for the Partenopei in nine tournament matches in the 2022-23 campaign.

So far this season, the forward has assisted once in two appearances.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi delighted to sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati on loan move

During aninteraction with BBC Sport, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi shared his happiness about signing Barcelona ace Ansu Fati on a temporary switch on the summer deadline day. He said:

"He's a big player. We lost [Julio] Enciso, and we needed one big player. We are lucky because we have a lot of young, potential top players, and it will be one responsibility more. If you work with this talent, you have much responsibility because it’s our football heritage."

Asserting that he has a responsibility to help Fati, De Zerbi continued:

"We can't make mistakes with these players because football needs this talent, and you have to manage it in different ways. I've always thought like this, especially for the big, big talents, I feel the responsibility to help the talents to become great players."

Fati, 20, shot to fame due to his stellar performances at a very young age at Camp Nou. However, over the last two seasons, his development has faced a hiccup due to a string of long-term, recurring injury issues.

A right-footed inside forward, the Spaniard has scored 29 goals and contributed 10 assists in 112 matches across competitions for Barcelona.