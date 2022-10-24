Barcelona plotting January move for PSG target - Reports

La Liga juggernauts Barcelona could make a move for Inter Milan center-back and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Milan Skriniar in the winter transfer window, CalcioMercatoWeb has claimed.

Skriniar is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Serie A, with him playing a prominent part when Inter cruised to the league title in the 2020-21 season. The 27-year-old defender is in the final year of his contract, compelling multiple suitors, including PSG and Barcelona, to keep an eye on his situation.

Inter, who are alive in all three competitions so far, do not wish to let the Slovakian defender go. However, it has been claimed that they could be open to negotiations in January itself if Skriniar does not extend his stay with the Nerazzurri. Inter could reportedly let the player leave for a mere €20-25 million fee. The player is currently valued at a staggering €65 million by Transfermarkt.

Xavi has already expressed his desire to strengthen his team in the winter transfer window, and Skriniar could reportedly be an excellent addition to Barca's often-susceptible backline.

Barcelona, who find themselves on the brink of their second consecutive Champions League group-stage exit, signed two defenders, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen, in the summer transfer window. They also have Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, and Ronald Araujo (injured) in their squad.

PSG, meanwhile, have Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and Presnel Kimpembe as their primary center-back options. PSG midfielder Danilo Pereira has impressed with his skills at the heart of the defense, while Nordi Mukiele has also pitched in with important displays.

Barcelona pickup morale-boosting win ahead of Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich

Ahead of the do-or-die Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday (October 26), Barcelona secured a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga (October 23). The Blaugrana played with poise and penetration, with Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski, and Ferran Torres finding the netting for the hosts. Dembele emerged as the man of the hour, scoring a goal and claiming three assists over the course of the match.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Current deal expires in June 2024 - it will be key topic again soon for Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé, making the difference for Barça. Xavi changed the situation in few months: "I wanted him to stay and sign a new contract because he can play at this top level".Current deal expires in June 2024 - it will be key topic again soon for Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé, making the difference for Barça. Xavi changed the situation in few months: "I wanted him to stay and sign a new contract because he can play at this top level". 🔵🔴 #FCB Current deal expires in June 2024 - it will be key topic again soon for Barcelona. https://t.co/ASPmgiuNYl

With the win, second-placed Barca have moved to within three points of leaders Real Madrid. It will be interesting to see whether or not they manage to play with the same degree of confidence against Bayern this week. A defeat or even a draw would see Barca crash out of the competition for the second year running.

