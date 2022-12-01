Barcelona plotting move for 22-year-old English defender who was previously a target for Manchester United: Reports

Barcelona are plotting a move for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons who has been previously linked with a move to Manchester United, as per diariogol.

The Catalan giants are looking for a new right-back, with summer signing Hector Bellerin having disappointed in the role.

Veteran defender Sergi Roberto has performed admirably in the role but is coming into the final few months of his contract.

Bellerin is expected to leave the Nou Camp in the summer, and once this ensues, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has set his sights on signing Aarons.

The 22-year-old plays for Norwich in the EFL Championship but has Premier League experience.

He has made 22 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and helping the Canaries keep five clean sheets.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤤 Max Aarons completed more dribbles than any other defender in the Championship last season (61) 🤤 Max Aarons completed more dribbles than any other defender in the Championship last season (61) https://t.co/isyKrN9570

Manchester United have taken an interest in him in the past, and his stock has risen amid his call-up to the England U21s squad.

Aarons has two years left on his contract at Carrow Road, but Barca may look to move for him in January.

That would give them the necessary cover until the summer when their financial situation improves as it would fit into the club's budget plan as he would be available cheaply.

However, Barca are not the only side interested in Aarons, as Premier League clubs are keeping tabs.

The young English full-back feels he can play at the top level.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong plays down Manchester United transfer links

De Jong is currently with the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has been key in the side's qualification to the last 16.

He has scored one goal and provided an assist in three appearances - Oranje face the USA in the Round of 16.

However, De Jong was asked about speculation linking him with a move to United from Barca.

The Dutchman was a top target for the Red Devils throughout the summer, with Erik ten Hag eager to reunite with his former Ajax midfielder.

De Jong replied to reporters querying him over a potential move to Old Trafford, saying:

"I am at a World Cup tournament. I am not going to talk about club football."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Frenkie de Jong against Qatar:



- 1 goal

- 102 touches

- 85 passes

- 1 key pass

- 3/4 ground duels won

- 2 tackles Frenkie de Jong against Qatar:- 1 goal- 102 touches- 85 passes- 1 key pass- 3/4 ground duels won- 2 tackles https://t.co/X9SevLytw8

De Jong has four years left on his contract with Barcelona, and has made 17 appearances this season, scoring two goals and contributing an assist.

Manchester United reportedly agreed on an €85 million deal with the Blaugrana for his transfer in the summer, but he opted to remain with the Catalan giants.

Get Tunisia vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes