Barcelona plotting move for Serie A superstar this summer - Reports

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have joined the race to sign 23-year old Manuel Locatelli from Serie A outfit Sassuolo. The highly-rated Italian international would be an ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets at Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have joined the likes of Manchester City, Inter Milan and Juventus to secure Locatelli's signature.

🔄 (LOCATELLI): Barcelona have been following Manuel Locatelli (23) for 2 years. His contract ends in 2023.



• Man City, Juve, Inter and Milan are also interested. Barça have a good relationship with Sassuolo after Marlon's transfer.#FCB #Transfers 🇮🇹



Barcelona have been following Manuel Locatelli for 2 years

Barcelona's hierarchy have been scouting Italian international Manuel Locatelli for about two years now. The Catalan giants are in dire need of signing a midfielder who could be a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets at the heart of their midfield.

Locatelli was expected to shine at AC Milan after making his debut for the club at just 18 years of age. However, it was at Sassuolo where he succeeded. Locatelli spent a year on loan at Sassuolo before joining them permanently in 2019.

The Italian is now an integral part of the current Sassuolo setup. The 23-year old is I Neroverdi's third-choice captain after Francesco Magnanelli and Domenico Berardi.

Manuel Locatelli playing for Sassuolo. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Sergio Busquets has been ever-present in Barcelona's midfield since making his debut in 2008 under Pep Guardiola. However, with the Spaniard now 32, Barcelona are in need of signing a player who can match Busquets in terms of quality as well as longevity.

Barcelona had already tried to replace Busquets with Miralem Pjanic last season. However, the Bosnian has been a major disappointment at the Nou Camp. Pjanic faces an uncertain future at Barcelona, and the Blaugrana are looking to offload the 31-year old to Atletico Madrid.

The Catalans are also interested in signing Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer but he isn't a like-for-like replacement for Busquets.

Apart from Locatelli and Wijnaldum, Barcelona also have their eye on Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga and Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino.

Manuel Locatelli.

Age: 23

Club: Sassuolo

Market Value: £32 Million



Locatelli is the definition of the modern Regista, Locatelli is an exceptional defensive-minded midfielder who has the perfect balance of mental and technical ability. pic.twitter.com/QKD6esNPCH — hto (@htomanutd) May 3, 2021

Manuel Locatelli could fit the bill perfectly at Barcelona, as he has been Sassuolo's anchorman in midfield. Locatelli also made his full Italy debut in 2020 and has represented his country 9 times, scoring one goal in the process.