Barcelona plotting shock move for Atletico Madrid star on a free transfer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly aiming to snap up Atletico Madrid star Mario Hermoso on a free switch ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Hermoso, 28, has established himself as a regular starter for his side since joining them for €25 million from RCD Espanyol in 2019. He has helped them lift a La Liga title so far, featuring in 153 matches so far.

A left-footed ball-playing centre-back, the Spaniard's current deal is set to expire in June 2024. He is yet to sign an extension at his team and would be available for a free transfer at the end of this ongoing month.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Barcelona have decided to sign a new defender to strengthen their defence in the upcoming summer. They have earmarked Hermoso as a target due to his contractual situation.

Furthermore, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is thought to be a big admirer of the ex-Real Madrid youth player. He is impressed with the defender's ability to play at both centre-back and left-back if required.

So far this season, Hermoso has helped Atletico register seven clean sheets in 24 overall appearances, bagging two goals in the process.

Xavi apologises to Barcelona fans after 4-1 Supercopa final defeat against Real Madrid

Earlier this Sunday (January 14), Barcelona slumped to a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in their Supercopa de Espana final contest in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Vinicius Jr. scored a hat-trick and Rodrygo netted once, while Robert Lewandowski bagged one goal for his club.

After the end of the final at the Al-Awwal Stadium, Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez issued multiple apologies to his club's supporters for an underwhelming outing. He told Movistar (h/t ESPN):

"It is a shame. We had a lot of hope going into the final and we've produced our worst performance. We started badly, we had a chance to come back, but the penalty killed the game. We were never comfortable. Madrid did a lot of damage on the counter and in transition. We apologise to the fans, we didn't compete, but I've experienced a lot of defeats with this club. Barça will come back."

Accepting responsibility for his side's below-par result, Xavi concluded:

"It's a moment to say sorry to the supporters and accept the criticism that comes. We did not show the side of the team we should have in a final, especially against Madrid. We were at our worst today in the worst scenario possible and it's a trophy lost. I am responsible. I accept the criticism and we will keep working hard."

Barcelona, who lifted the La Liga title by 10 points last term, are fourth in the 2023-24 league standings with 41 points from 19 games so far.