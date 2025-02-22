Barcelona plotting surprise move to re-sign former player in the summer - Reports 

Barcelona are planning to bring Alejandro Grimaldo back to Camp Nou this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish left-back rose through the ranks at La Masia but left before he could earn his debut for the Catalans.

Grimaldo has since earned a name for himself, first at Benfica and now at Bayer Leverkusen. The 29-year-old was a key ingredient in Xabi Alonso's title-winning run last season, registering 12 goals and 20 assists from 51 games.

He has maintained that form this campaign, scoring four goals and setting up 10 more from 33 games across competitions. His efforts have convinced Barcelona, who are looking for more cover in the left-back position.

Hansi Flick already has Alejandro Balde in his ranks for the job, but apparently wants Grimaldo to add more cover and competition to the squad. The Leverkusen player's style of play also makes him a superb fit under the German manager.

Grimaldo is apparently willing to return to his former hunting ground. The Spaniard is under contract until 2027, and the Catalans are ready to offer €40m to prise him away.

However, the move will depend on the German side, given that theu are under no pressure to let him go. The LaLiga giants also have to make space in their wage bill to fit the Spaniard. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is apparently keen for the move, and is already assessing plans to bring him back.

Are Barcelona eyeing another Bayer Leverkusen star?

Barcelona is inches away from securing the services of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, according to Bundesliga insider Christian Falk. The German defender has been outstanding in recent seasons, but his contract expires this summer.

Tah has previously announced that he will not sign a new deal at the BayArena, and Falk has now echoed those thoughts. Bayern Munich were linked with a move for the 29-year-old in recent times, but those rumours have been squashed by Bavarians sporting director Christoph Freund.

Falk also adds that the Catalans are the most likely destination for the German defender. The LaLiga giants are well stocked at the back, with Ronald Araujo signing a new deal last month.

However, the Uruguayan could still leave at the end of the season amid interest from Manchester United. Meanwhile, the likes of Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen also remain linked with an exit. As such, Barcelona are likely to go ahead with their plans to sign Tah for free.

