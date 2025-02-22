Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Ligue 1 ace, Manchester United offer €100m for Ronald Araujo, and more - February 22, 2025

Barcelona will travel to the Gran Canaria on Saturday, February 22, to face Las Palmas in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's are at the top of the league table after 24 games this season.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in a Ligue 1 forward. Elsewhere, Manchester United are willing to offer €100m for Ronald Araujo.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 22, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Mason Greenwood, according to GIVEMESPORT. The former Manchester United forward left Old Trafford permanently last summer to move to Marseille and has quietly turned his career around.

Ad

Trending

The 23-year-old has registered 15 goals and four assists from 24 games across competitions. His efforts have helped the French club sit in second place in the league table.

The Catalans are pleased with the Englishman's efforts and are already plotting a move this summer. The LaLiga giants are well stocked in attack, although they remain on the hunt for upgrades.

Greenwood is adept at carrying out multiple roles in the final third, and his versatility could be an asset for Hansi Flick's team. However, the Englishman is under contract until 2029, while Manchester United also have a 50% sell-on clause on his deal.

Ad

As such, prising Greenwood away from the Ligue 1 side won't be easy. Barcelona will also face competition from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for his signature.

Manchester United offer €100m for Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo

Manchester United are ready to offer €100m for Ronald Araujo, according to Fichajes. The Uruguayan defender recently signed a new deal with Barcelona, but his future remains up in the air.

Ad

The Catalans could be tempted to let him go for the aforementioned price, given that they are still under financial difficulties. The LaLiga giants have a settled center-back pairing of Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez.

While Martinez is on the wrong side of 30, recent reports have suggested that Barcelona are eyeing a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah this summer. The German defender is out of contract at the end of the season and can be a fine addition to Flick's roster.

Ad

As such, the Catalans could be tempted to let Ronald Araujo leave for a fat fee. However, the player may see a transfer to Manchester United as a step down in his career, given their recent struggles.

The Red Devils are 15th in the Premier League after 25 games and are almost certain to miss out on the Champions League next season. That could also be a dealbreaker for the Uruguayan.

Chelsea eyeing Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres

Chelsea are ready to offer €30m for Ferran Torres, according to Fichajes. The Spanish forward has registered 10 goals and three assists from 26 games across competitions for Barcelona this season.

Ad

However, he has started just nine games and is not a first-team regular under Hansi Flick. The player is under contract at Camp Nou until 2027, and the Blues are ready to prise him away.

The London giants are preparing for a summer of squad upheaval, especially in attack. Joao Felix is expected to leave permanently, while Christopher Nkunku's future also remains uncertain. Chelsea want to rope in Torres to address the situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback