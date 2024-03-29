Barcelona prepare to part ways with defender amid Pau Cubarsi's 'stellar emergence': Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to let Inigo Martinez to leave the La Liga giants this summer as they look to balance their books.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Martinez looks set to exit Camp Nou as Barca tries to improve their financial situation. The veteran Spaniard arrived last summer as a free agent after leaving Athletic Bilbao.

However, Martinez, 32, has struggled to cement his place in Xavi's first team. He's started 11 of 18 games across competitions, helping Barcelona keep five clean sheets.

The Catalan giants want to manage their squad and already have several central defenders ahead of Martinez. He has a year left on his contract, but Barca will try and cash in this summer and find a satisfactory destination for him.

Martinez's first-team opportunities have diminished amid Pau Cubarsi's stunning form this season. The 17-year-old has flourished, making 13 appearances across competitions, and helping his side keep five clean sheets.

The aforementioned source stated:

"The stellar emergence of Pau Cubarsi causes Barca to see the center of defense as an option to ligthen the salary mass."

Cubarsi is viewed as a future superstar and is admired by Manchester City's treble-winning boss Pep Guardiola. The Cityzens were reportedly interested in signing him but his family wanted to stay in Catalonia.

Barcelona also have Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen as centre-back options. Young Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye, 19, is also on the brink of breaking into the Catalan giants' senior team.

Robert Lewandowski has been majorly impressed by Barcelona's Cubarsi

Robert Lewandowski talked up the teenage defender's rise.

Curbasi was handed his senior debut by Xavi in a 3-1 win against Unionstas in the Copa del Rey round of 16 (January 18). He's been a regular for the Blaugrana ever since, putting in eye-catching performances.

Barca's starlet was particularly impressive in a 3-1 (4-2 aggregate) win against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League last 16. He made five clearances, and three tackles and won all six of his ground and aerial duels.

Robert Lewandowski recently waxed lyrical about the La Masia academy graduate. The prolific Polish superstar hailed his teammate's abilities and character (via Barca Blaugranes):

"It had been a long time since I had seen a centre-back, especially at that age, breaking lines with that ball delivery and with so much tranquility. He's also a great person."

Curbasi's performances for Barcelona earned him a call-up to Luis de la Fuente's Spain squad during the international break. He earned two caps in two games - a 1-0 loss to Colombia and a 3-3 draw with Brazil.

This could indicate that De la Fuente is eyeing Curbasi for this summer's European Championships. He is enjoying a meteoric rise and earning huge plaudits along the way.