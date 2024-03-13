Barcelona starlet deemed 'the fusion of Maldini and prime Pique' turned down Manchester City: Reports

Barcelona's latest breakout star Pau Cubarsi's family reportedly rejected a move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Relevo reports that Curbasi could have headed to the Etihad but his family chose to remain at Barca. He's been a rock at the back for Xavi since making his debut in a 3-1 win against Unionistas de Salamanca in the Copa del Rey in January.

Curbasi, 17, has made 12 appearances across competitions, helping the Blaugrana keep four clean sheets. He put in a stellar performance in Barcelona's 3-1 (4-2 aggregate) last 16 win against Napoli on his UEFA Champions League debut (March 12).

The 17-cap Spain U17 international was vital for the Catalan giants against the Serie A giants. He made five clearances, and three tackles and won six of as many ground and aerial duels.

Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti hailed Curbasi by comparing him to two legendary former defenders including Barca hero Gerard Pique (via Managing Barca):

"Pau Cubarsi is a fusion of (AC Milan icon Paulo) Maldini and prime Pique."

Expand Tweet

Reports claimed in January that Guardiola was tracking Curbasi amid his impressive debut season with Barcelona's senior team. But, the Manchester City boss was hesitant to make a move given his connection to the La Liga giants.

Barca president Joan Laporta wants Curbasi to fulfill his potential at Camp Nou. He has followed La Masia academy products Lamine Yamal, 16, and Fermin Lopez, 20, into Xavi's first team this season.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique ruled out ever joining Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Gerard Pique showed his loyalty to Manchester United.

Pique retired in January 2023 after spending 25 years at Barcelona where he became an icon. The 37-year-old is the Catalan giants' fifth all-time appearance maker (616). He won 31 major trophies with the Blaugrana and was part of Guardiola's dominant side that won an unprecedented treble in 2008-09.

The Spaniard rejoined Barca from Manchester United in 2008 after spending three-and-a-half years at Old Trafford. His bond with the Red Devils meant he never entertained the idea of reuniting with Guardiola at Manchester City.

Pique spoke back in 2016 about the possibility and while he lauded his former coach he wasn't prepared to join him at the Etihad. He said (via Sky Sports):

"My love for Manchester United is too great for me to sign for City, even though Pep is a great coach."

Expand Tweet

Pique made 23 appearances during his time at United, winning four major trophies. He left the Red Devils before Manchester City began their ascent towards overshadowing their 'noisy neighbors'.