Barcelona president Joan Laporta makes major proposal to Xavi regarding his future at Camp Nou: Reports 

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly asked Xavi to remain in charge of the La Liga giants for one more season.

SPORT reports that Laporta has informally and sincerely conveyed to Xavi that he wants him to see out the last remaining year of his contract. The Spanish tactician announced he was leaving the Blaugrana at the end of the ongoing season.

However, Barcelona's pursuit of a replacement has been difficult amid their financial troubles. The board, including sporting vice president, Rafa Yuste, has informed Xavi that continuing with him in charge is the best solution.

Xavi could change his mind as his side have enjoyed an upturn in form as of late. The Catalan giants are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions since the Barca icon announced his departure.

Barcelona are satisfied with Xavi's work and he has the backing of his players. The Spaniard knows the club well and the difficult economic situation they are currently in.

Xavi ended a four-year La Liga title drought last season by guiding Barca to the title ahead of rivals Real Madrid. His side have endured a topsy-turvy ongoing campaign. But, they are in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League holding a 1-1 draw on aggregate with Napoli heading into the second leg (March 12).

Barcelona could reportedly turn to Roberto De Zerbi if Xavi doesn't stay put

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Barcelona will have to find a replacement for Xavi if he doesn't perform a U-turn and stay at Camp Nou. Their hunt for a successor has seen several names touted such as former Germany boss Hansi Flick and outgoing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel.

However, Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as a potential candidate. Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that the La Liga giants hold the Italian coach in high regard.

De Zerbi has been a massive hit at Brighton, guiding them to UEFA Europa League qualification last season. He's overseen 35 wins in 74 games, implementing an exciting attacking brand of football at the Amex.

However, Bayern Munich are also interested in De Zerbi as the Bundesliga giants look to replace Tuchel. The Bavarians have shortlisted the Italian as a Plan B should their top managerial target Xabi Alonso not arrive.

De Zerbi has two years left on his contract with Brighton. He'll be allowed to leave the Premier League outfit this summer if his release clause (fee undisclosed) is met.