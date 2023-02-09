Barcelona president Joan Laporta 'will not overlook' PSG superstar Lionel Messi's brother's comments: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta will not overlook the recent comments made by Lionel Messi's brother, Matias Messi, as per Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Matias launched a scathing attack on Barcelona in his recent comments made to Labajada10. He said:

"We will not go back to Barcelona. And if we do, we will do a good cleaning. Among them, get rid of Joan Laporta, ungrateful with everything that Messi gave to Barcelona.

"People didn't help him, he should have gone out for a march or something, let Laporta go and let Messi stay. Catalans are traitors. My mum told Lionel once, you'll be paid like Ronaldinho."

He added that Barcelona weren't a global club prior to Lionel Messi's rise to fame and said:

"No one knew [Barca] before, only in Madrid, and to be paid like that is not good...He who has had the opportunity to travel to Barcelona, enters the Museum and is Messi."

Laporta has scheduled a press conference for Thursday (9 February) after Matias Messi's explosive comments. He will not attack Lionel Messi.

However, he will not forget the comments made by the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker's brother. Laporta apparently believes that the former Barca winger is right to be hurt, but that it is wrong to label the Catalans as traitors.

Messi left the Catalan giants after 21 years at the club in the summer of 2021. He joined PSG on a free transfer after the Catalan giants weren't able to fit his wages onto their books.

Former Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font also criticized Laporta's treatment of the Argentine. Messi could leave as a free agent this summer.

However, after Matias Messi's comments, it seems unlikely that the 35-year-old will rejoin Barca, at least until Laporta is there.

Former Barcelona manager claims Lionel Messi spotted Pedri talents very early

Pedri is one of the brightest midfield prospects in world football right now. The 20-year-old has scored six goals in 28 games across competitions this term and is one of manager Xavi Hernandez's most trusted players.

Koeman handed Pedri his senior debut at Barca during the club's 4-0 La Liga win against Villarreal in September 2020. Pedri went on to make 55 more appearances under the Dutch tactician.

According to Koeman, Lionel Messi was one of the first people to spot Pedri's talents. The former Everton manager said (h/t BarcaBlaugranes):

"Messi was very humble. He immediately noticed Pedri’s qualities and was willing to combine with him during matches, unlike other players."

The duo played 47 times together as teammates for the Blaugrana before the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner departed the club for PSG in 2021.

