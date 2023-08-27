Barcelona pressurising 23-year-old attacker to leave before transfer deadline: Reports

Barcelona's management is reportedly pressuring Ferran Torres to leave the club before the September 1 transfer deadline.

According to El Nacional, Joan Laporta and co. want Torres to leave the club. They want Xavi Hernandez to give him more minutes so that he can attract potential suitors.

But so far, the Spain international has played only five minutes this season across competitions. Torres was signed from Manchester City in January 2022 for €55 million but he has failed to have the desired effect on the club.

The versatile forward has registered just 15 goals and 9 assists in 72 games for the Catalan giants. Despite the pressure to leave, the 23-year-old wants to stay at the Spotify Camp Nou and win favor under Xavi, with four years still left on his contract.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Raphinha's suspension and Pedri's injury could see Torres start up front. Moreover, he made a case to feature against Villarreal when he scored in his team's 2-0 league win over Cadiz after coming on in the dying embers of the game.

It remains to be seen if Torres will leave Barca before the end of the summer transfer window. Aston Villa reportedly had a €25 million offer turned down by Barcelona earlier this month as they wanted a bigger amount.

Xavi Hernandez says Ferran Torres has to be 'ready' for when Barcelona need him

Xavi Hernandez gave his views on Ferran Torres before Barcelona's league game against Villarreal on Sunday (27 August).

The Spanish tactician said, via Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"He is an example of how to work, how to train. Proof is the last match. And he has to be ready to be at the service of the team."

Xavi has Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Ansu Fati to choose from in attack apart from Torres. The former Manchester City forward has faced Villarreal 10 times in his career — more than any other team apart from Real Madrid (also 10).

But he doesn't enjoy the best record against them, scoring and assisting just one goal each. Barca, meanwhile, completed the league double over the Yellow Submarine last season and have lost to them just once since March 2008 across competitions.