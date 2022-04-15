Barcelona and PSG contemplating move for Chelsea midfielder: Reports

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are believed to be interested in securing the signature of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

According to La Repubblica via Sports Mole, both the European giants are closely monitoring the situation of the Italian international at Stamford Bridge. As per the report, PSG view the 30-year-old as an upgrade on the duo of Leandro Paredes and Danilo Pereira.

It is reported that the French club want to pair Jorginho with his international teammate Marco Verratti in the middle of the park.

Barcelona are also long-term admirers of the Chelsea midfielder as per the report. Blaugrana legend Xavi Hernandez is doing a fine rebuilding job at Camp Nou and has a plethora of young players in this ranks. Xavi is looking to add more experience to his side and Jorginho fits the bill perfectly.

Saratov 🇺🇦 @HKSaratov I like Jorginho, I'm grateful to him, imo he's a Chelsea legend... now the disclaimer is out the way; I genuinely think that Declan Rice has more talent, better technique and can offer more value on a football pitch than J5. Would swap in a heartbeat I like Jorginho, I'm grateful to him, imo he's a Chelsea legend... now the disclaimer is out the way; I genuinely think that Declan Rice has more talent, better technique and can offer more value on a football pitch than J5. Would swap in a heartbeat

However, PSG hold a key advantage in the chase for the 30-year-old as Barca look destined to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessié on a free transfer.

Jorginho has made a total of 40 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this season, having scored nine times while providing four assists. The Italian is contracted at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2023 and looks nowhere close to signing an extension.

Jorginho has not been an automatic starter at Chelsea this season, with Thomas Tuchel extensively rotating his side. The Blues could opt to sell the 30-year-old for a decent fee rather than losing him on a free transfer in 12 months' time.

Barcelona and PSG - Which club would be the ideal destination for the Chelsea midfielder?

PSG appears to be a more ideal destination for Jorginho than Barcelona simply because the Italian would be promised regular playing time at the Parc des Princes.

The Blaugrana have a wealth of options in midfield and Franck Kessie also looks likely to join them. It means that the former Napoli star will have to compete for a place in the starting XI at Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult”, he said via Tuchel on Kanté and Jorginho out of contract in 2023: “It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, look what happened with Christensen and Rüdiger”.“It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult”, he said via @AdamNewson Tuchel on Kanté and Jorginho out of contract in 2023: “It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, look what happened with Christensen and Rüdiger”. ⚠️🔵 #CFC“It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult”, he said via @AdamNewson. https://t.co/e8a5kDfhav

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, look short of quality in the heart of midfield. Jorginho, with his experience and tactical awareness, could improve the French side considerably.

Chelsea shouldn't mind letting Jorginho depart if they can receive a handsome fee for the Italian international. They will need to invest in their midfield in the summer and Jorginho's departure could help Tuchel rebuild his squad.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar