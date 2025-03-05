Barcelona and PSG eye move for Arsenal star in the summer - Reports 

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are eyeing a move for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, according to journalist Charles Watts. The Ghanaian has been a first-team regular under Mikel Arteta this season, registering three goals and three assists from 40 games, including 33 starts.

Ad

However, Partey's contract is set to expire in less than four months and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet. It is believed that the Gunners are planning to revamp their midfield and the 31-year-old is no longer in their plans.

Arsenal have apparently identified Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as the ideal replacement for Partey. Mikel Arteta wants to inject a shot of youth in the middle of the park and is reportedly eyeing Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios as well.

Ad

Trending

The Ghanaian, meanwhile, is already generating interest from clubs in the Middle East. However, Partey wants to continue his stay in Europe, and Barcelona are keeping him under close watch.

The player already has experience of playing in LaLiga with Atletico Madrid, which has apparently made the Catalans the favorite in the race. PSG and Juventus are also in the race for the Ghanaian, who currently reportedly earns £200,000 per week at Arsenal. Barcelona are enticed by the player's availability as a free agent, but may not be in a position to offer him similar wages.

Ad

Have Arsenal beaten Barcelona to the signature of a Bayern Munich ace?

Thomas Partey

Arsenal have reportedly usurped Barcelona in the race to sign Joshua Kimmich this summer, according to Football 365 via reports in Spain. The German midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season and hasn't signed an extension with Bayern Munich yet.

Ad

The Bavarians remain engaged in talks for a renewal but are yet to reach an agreement with Kimmich. The 30-year-old has been indispensable under Vincent Kompany this season, registering one goal and 10 assists from 36 games across competitions.

The Catalans are pleased with his efforts and his contract situation makes him a lucrative target. The LaLiga giants are yet to sign a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who left in 2023, and Kimmich could be ideal for the job.

However, the report adds that Barcelona's poor financial situation puts them at a disadvantage in the race. Meanwhile, Arsenal are a team on the rise, and the chance to be the leader of a young squad could appeal to the German maestro.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback