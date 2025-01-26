Barcelona ready to make big move to sign Chelsea and Arsenal target - Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona are prepared to make a move to sign reported Chelsea and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. According to reports from El Nacional, the Catalans are eager to bring the Swedish forward to Camp Nou.

Gyokeres first turned heads with his unbelievable 2023-24 campaign - a season that saw him bag a whopping 43 goals and 15 assists in 50 games across all competitions. With an outstanding 34 goals and seven assists in 33 games thus far this term, he has reportedly enticed a plethora of European giants including Barca, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Despite being 37 years of age, Barcelona's Polish marksman Robert Lewandowski is still the focal point in attack. He has continued to deliver at the highest level, currently sitting atop the goalscoring charts in LaLiga (16 goals) and the UEFA Champions League (nine goals).

Yet, the Blaugrana are believed to be looking for a replacement, and sporting director Deco is said to have Gyokeres at the top of his transfer wishlist. His physical presence, lethal finishing and versatility are some of the factors enticing the club's administration.

Barcelona's pursuit of the 26-year-old will not be easy though, with Chelsea and Arsenal also in the race for his signature. The Blues are looking to upgrade on misfiring Senegalese frontman Nicolas Jackson, while the Gunners' long-standing search for an out-and-out striker is well-documented.

Gyokeres' current contract in Lisbon lasts until 2028 and has a release clause worth €100 million. Considering Barca's unsettled financial situation, it will be interesting to see whether Chelsea and Arsenal can leapfrog them in the race to secure the Swede's services.

Barcelona will prioritize contract renewals over new signings in January - Reports

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Catalan giants Barcelona will prioritize the contract extensions of their star players over new signings during the January transfer window.

With the club slowly getting out of their financial troubles, it is believed that they are still restricting themselves in the transfer market to avoid any more fiascos. After a lengthy negotiation and a potential transfer to Juventus falling through, the Blaugrana inked Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo to a six-year contract extension (until 2031).

They are also keen on extending star midfielders Pedri and Gavi, both of whom have contracts expiring in 2026. Barcelona are planning to commit to them until 2030 or 2031, making them an integral part of Hansi Flick's project and avoiding a situation like Marc Guiu's transfer to Chelsea last summer.

The report states that the last week of January will be used by the club to announce the contract extensions. It is believed that a verbal agreement is already in place with Pedri over a contract extension, with Gavi's soon to follow.

Up next, Barcelona will be in action in a LaLiga fixture against Valencia at the Camp Nou on Sunday, January 26.

