Barcelona ready to pay €80m to sign superstar striker who is also attracting Premier League interest: Reports

Barcelona are prepared to pay €80 million to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic but could face competition from Premier League clubs, according to Italian regional daily Tuttosport.

Barcelona already have a world-class striker in their ranks in the shape of Robert Lewandowski. However, with the Pole turning 35 years old, they are seemingly looking at a potential successor for him.

According to the aforementioned source, Juventus' Vlahovic has emerged as a target for the Blaugrana. The La Liga giants are said to be keeping tabs on the centre-forward's situation in Turin.

Juventus are going through a tough time as they were recently handed a 15-point reduction in Serie A as a result of the ruling in the Plusvalenza case. They now find themselves sitting 10th in the league table.

It appears Barcelona are looking to take advantage of the Old Lady's situation by making a move for Vlahovic in the summer. They are prepared to fork out €80 million to secure the Serbia international's services, as per the report.

However, the Catalans could face competition from Premier League clubs for the 22-year-old. Arsenal were interested in him before he joined Juventus, while Manchester United have been linked in recent days.

Apart from the Blaugrana and Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also been mooted as a potential destination for Vlahovic. The striker thus appears to be in much demand ahead of the summer.

The Bianconeri notably signed the Serb from Serie A rivals Fiorentina for 75 million in January last year. He has since made 36 appearances across all competitions for them, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in the process.

Vlahovic notably has a contract with Juventus until the end of the 2025-26 season. Having invested a significant amount of money in him, the Italian giants are reportedly not prepared to let him go yet despite their current situation.

Barcelona are tracking other Juventus players

Barcelona are interested in Vlahovic, but he is not the only Juventus player tracked by them. According to TuttoJuve, they are also keeping tabs on two other Biancneri stars.

Juventus' 25-year-old attacker Federico Chiesa is claimed to be a player of interest to the Camp Nou outfit. Young midfielder Fabio Miretti has also been mooted as a potential target for them.

It is worth noting that the Old Lady face the prospect of missing out on Champions League football next season due to their recent points deduction. Xavi's side are seemingly looking to tempt the aforementioned players by offering top-level European football.

