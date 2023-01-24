Manchester United offered chance to sign £70 million-rated star linked with Chelsea: Reports

According to 90min, Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

Apart from the two aforementioned clubs, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Arsenal are also interested in the striker.

Vlahovic's current market value is estimated at £70 million. He joined Juventus from Fiorentina last season in January for a fee of £58.3 million. He has since scored 16 goals and has provided four assists in 36 games for the Turin-based club.

Vlahovic has scored seven goals and has provided two assists in 15 games this campaign, having struggled with injury issues.

Juventus, however, were recently slapped with a 15-point deduction due to their off-field issues and are now ninth in the Serie A table.

According to the aforementioned report, Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign. The Red Devils have been thin on the attack since Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure.

Anthony Martial has been injury prone all season. Erik ten Hag has since brought in Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley as a stop-gap replacement. Vlahovic is one of Europe's most sought-after talents and could prove to be the club's long-term solution.

United, however, will need to be on their toes if they are to capture the Serbian. Given the financial prowess of clubs like Chelsea, there is time to waste on the transfer market.

Patrick Vieira happy with how his team has performed against Chelsea and Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace earned two draws against Manchester United and Newcastle United following their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea. The former Arsenal midfielder has claimed that he is happy with his team's performance in the tough fixtures.

He recently said (via Football.London):

“You always want more, but at the same time we have to realise against the teams that we’ve played [recently] – Chelsea, [Manchester] United and Newcastle – those three teams are in a different level. It was important for us to always try to compete as best as we can against those teams, and I think we did well against them."

He added:

"Again [against Newcastle], it wasn’t easy at all, but we competed really well and we got the point I strongly believed we deserved."

