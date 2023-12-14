Barcelona ready to sell Robert Lewandowski in a bid to raise funds to sign £100m PL star - Reports

Barcelona could reportedly be willing to sell Robert Lewandowski to help raise funds in their efforts to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes.

Football Transfers (via The Sunderland Echo) reports that claim Barca may allow Lewandowski to depart so they can put together a move for Guimaraes. The Brazilian midfielder has long been on the Catalan giants' radar and he's been a major asset for Eddie Howe's side.

Guimaraes has bagged 11 goals and eight assists in 80 games across competitions since arriving at St James' Park in January 2022. He's been an ever-present for the Magpies since joining the club.

However, Barcelona have been unable to move for the 26-year-old due to their financial situation. They are in a position where they need to try and offload several of their highest earners at Camp Nou.

Lewandowski, 35, is one of the Catalan giants' highest earners but is one of their most important players. The Polish icon has posted nine goals and four assists in 19 games across competitions this season.

Barca could be tempted to cash in on Lewandowski to make funds from both a transfer fee and the offloading of his wages. He has three years left on his contract with the La Liga giants.

Guimaraes has an £100 million release clause in his contract, that the Blaugrana likely cannot afford at present. But, Newcastle's elimination from the UEFA Champions League could see them listen to offers if an appropriate bid arrives.

Barcelona are reportedly losing patience with Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski's lack of form in front of goal has been a concern.

SPORT (via Football Espana) reports that Lewandowski is one of six players that Barcelona feel need to show more. The former Bayern Munich frontman has managed three goals in his last nine outings across competitions.

Spanish outlet Onda Cero reports that the Blaugrana are unhappy with his performances. There is a growing feeling that he is robbing the side of results and confidence with his lack of goals at present.

Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern in 2022 for £42.5 million after long courting the prolific center-forward. He enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 campaign, scoring 33 goals in 46 games across competitions as Xavi's side won the La Liga title.

However, the Barca frontman has been unable to replicate that form this season. He's struggled with form and injury issues and this appears to be concerning those within the Blaugrana camp.