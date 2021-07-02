Barcelona ready to sell utility player as part of a major squad overhaul - Reports

Barcelona are ready to sell academy graduate Sergi Roberto this summer as part of a major squad overhaul, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via News18.com).

Sergi Roberto currently only has a year remaining on his Barcelona contract. Manager Ronald Koeman is keen to offer the versatile player a new deal. However, the Catalan giants are also willing to listen to offers for Roberto after contacting Premier League and Serie A sides to find a potential buyer.

According to the aforementioned source, Sergi Roberto has been offered to Manchester City and Inter Milan. Despite the 29-year-old right-back's preference to stay at the Nou Camp, Barcelona might be forced to sell their utility player in order to balance the books.

Roberto saw his game-time get reduced last season due to his previous muscular injury. Ronald Koeman played him in only 15 La Liga games where he scored just once.

Sergi Roberto is currently valued at just €18 million by Transfermarkt. Potential buyers can use Roberto's versatility as a backup option for their first-team players. Manchester City are currently in pole position to sign the 29-year-old who is capable of playing at right-back as well as in midfield.

Sergi Roberto has previously played under Pep Guardiola during the early stages of his Barcelona career.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

🗣[ @gbsans🥇] | Barçelona and Inter are talking about Sergi Roberto. They also talk to the player ’s environment. There is no official offer. pic.twitter.com/HSoTGl0eXG — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) June 30, 2021

Barcelona's squad overhaul could see a mass exit

Barcelona have been badly hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with their finances at an all-time low. In order to balance their books and fund a new contract for Lionel Messi, the club will be forced to sell some of their fringe players this summer.

Players who are on the cusp of an exit include the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Pedro Neto. Barcelona have also requested some of their key first-team players like Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique to reduce their high wages.

Due to their bleak finances, Barcelona have been forced into signing youngsters and free agents in order to strengthen their squad for next season. The Blaugrana have already completed the signings of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia from Manchester City and Memphis Depay from Lyon on free transfers.

Barcelona are ready to sell Sergi Roberto as part of an overhaul of their squad, according to Sport 👋 pic.twitter.com/AVNk4XdOpA — Goal (@goal) May 20, 2021

Also Read: Euro 2020: Paul Merson’s predictions for the quarterfinal fixtures

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee