Barcelona and Real Madrid to battle for 24-year-old midfielder - Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are looking to reinforce their midfield and will battle to secure the services of one of the best midfielders in the Serie A.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are all looking to do some serious business once the summer transfer window opens. They have been linked with a variety of players all across Europe. According to various Italian outlets (via Sport), Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is the latest addition to the list.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid interested in signing Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz could be back in La Liga next season

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz has been heavily linked with a move to his home country. He reportedly has three of Spain's biggest clubs vying for his signature. The 24-year-old holding midfielder has been quite impressive for Napoli this season.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is looking to cash in on Ruiz this summer. If Ruiz goes on to have a good outing in the Euros this summer, his stocks will rise and the Partonepei could get up to €60 million from his sale. They are prepared to spark a bidding war between Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Midfield revolution. Napoli do not intend to negotiate with Chelsea for the redemption of Tièmouè Bakayoko. Stanislav Lobotka could leave. While Fabian Ruiz, who has the highest transfer value, could leave too for the right offer. Diego Demme will definitely stay. (@Gazzetta_it) — SSC Nap⚽️li News (@SSCNapoliNews_) March 28, 2021

Most European clubs are in precarious financial positions and if the right offer comes, they will be forced to let go of even some of their key players.

Fabian Ruiz is currently tied with Napoli until 2023 and this puts the Serie A outfit in a good position to strike a lucrative deal for the player. Given their present financial condition, they are unlikely to offer him an extension.

On top of that, Napoli are currently sitting sixth in the Serie A table and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League looks highly unlikely at this point. The absence of Champions League football will adversely impact their economic strength which is one more reason for them to sell players this summer.

Barcelona are looking to find a holding midfielder who could be at the club for the long-term. But the report claims that Barcelona only have an outside chance of signing Ruiz. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are better placed to sign him this summer.

Real Madrid have an ageing core and they want to bring in players who can take over from their current crop of midfielders. Fabian Ruiz could prove to be a great signing for Real Madrid in that respect.

Atletico Madrid could very well be without Saul Niguez next season with the 26-year-old being linked with an exit. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United have been credited with an interest with the Rojiblancos midfielder.

Fabian Ruiz fits the description of the player that all the three La Liga giants are on the lookout for. He is a very good passer of the ball and can orchestrate play from a deep-lying role. Ruiz is also pretty solid with the ball at his feet and can navigate his way out of tight spaces thanks to his dribbling ability.