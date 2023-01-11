Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in €80 million Spanish international - Reports

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in the services of Villarreal wonderkid Yeremy Pino, if reports from Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb are to be believed.

The Italian mediahouse claims that both Spanish giants have registered their interest in the Villarreal starlet, who has also attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

As per Calciomercatoweb, Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan are both interested in the young Spaniard's signature.

The 20-year-old has also been linked with Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool in the past.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly looking to bolster their options out wide and Pino has emerged as a target.

Aged only 20 now, Pino has already made 99 apperances for Villarreal to date, establishing himself as one of the biggest talents in Spanish football.

The fleet-footed winger has also been capped seven times for Spain so far and was a part of Luis Enrique's World Cup side but failed to get a single minute on the pitch.

Pino enjoyed his breakthrough season last time out for Villarreal as he scored seven goals and produced four assists in 40 games across competitions.

Things have not quite worked out for the Spaniard this season as he has scored just twice and provided one assist in 22 games across competitions.

However, Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly view him as a star for the future and could make their moves in the summer.

The Yellow Submarine value Pino at around €80 million and are unlikely to entertain anything lower than its asking price.

Barcelona look destined to lose Memphis Depay in the summer with the Dutchman slipping down the pecking order and his contract expires this summer.

The Blaugrana could also cash in on the likes of Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, and Raphinha as per reports.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, also has Marco Asensio's contract expiring this summer while Eden Hazard has also struggled to make an impact.

Real Madrid identify Barcelona target as a replacement for Toni Kroos

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Barcelona target Bernardo Silva as they look to replace Toni Kroos.

As reported by Sport, Los Blancos have identified the Portugal international as someone who could help them cope with Kroos' absence.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🎙️ Bernardo Silva: “In June we'll talk again to see what's best. I'm focused on City project and my contract would end at 31.”



“I won’t hide that my goal in recent years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project.”



The World Cup-winning German midfielder is yet to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu and will be out of contract at the end of the season.

The Blaugrana are believed to be long-term admirers of Silva and tried to lure him away from Manchester City last summer.

