Barcelona and Real Madrid locked in transfer battle to sign 21-year-old Brazilian: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly ready to battle to secure the signature of AS Monaco sensation Vanderson.

As per El Nacional, both clubs have registered an interest in signing the right-back. The former Gremio starlet is represented by former Portuguese midfielder Deco, who has ties to his former club Barcelona.

The former midfielder-turned-football agent played a key role in facilitating his client Raphinha's move to Camp Nou this summer.

The report also claims that Deco recommended that the Blaugrana sign Vanderson this summer as well. The Catalan giants eventually signed a new right-back in the form of Hector Bellerin from Arsenal this summer.

Despite Bellerin's arrival, Barcelona are still believed to be keeping tabs on Vanderson's progress at Monaco. The Blaugrana, however, could face strong competition from their eternal rivals Real Madrid for the right-back's signature.

barcacentre @barcacentre Deco has given Barça good scouting reports for Brazilian right-back Vanderson, who currently plays for Monaco. [cat radio] #fcblive Deco has given Barça good scouting reports for Brazilian right-back Vanderson, who currently plays for Monaco. [cat radio] #fcblive https://t.co/Fzf0brJvGw

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is believed to be looking for a new right-back who could provide competition to Dani Carvajal. Madrid have Alvaro Odriozola in their ranks. However, the Spaniard has not done enough to prove himself as a solid option when Carvajal is rested or injured.

As per the El Nacional report, Deco believes that his client could become the next Dani Alves, which speaks volumes regarding his potential.

After making his debut for Monaco in January of 2021, Vanderson has established himself as a regular feature in Monaco's starting XI. Despite predominantly playing as a right-back, the Brazilian has often featured higher up the pitch as a right winger for the Ligue 1 side.

Vanderson has made a total of 30 appearances for Philippe Clement's side till date, scoring twice and providing three assists in the process. Monaco signed him from Gremio for a fee of €11 million and could demand around €20 million for his services.

Vanderson might be a better fit at Real Madrid than Barcelona

Regardless of Deco's strong connections to Barcelona, his client could benefit from joining Real Madrid.

Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez already has Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin as right-back options while Sergino Dest is still a Barca player and has been loaned out to AC Milan.

On the other hand, Real Madrid require depth in a number of positions, including at right-back. Alvaro Odriozola has struggled since his €30 million move from Real Sociedad in 2018 and does not look like a solid cover for Carvajal.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Real Madrid squad for match-day 1 of the



Vallejo, Odriozola Real Madrid squad for match-day 1 of the #UCL Vallejo, Odriozola 👥 Real Madrid squad for match-day 1 of the #UCL ❌ Vallejo, Odriozola https://t.co/Dg50klzk6q

Lucas Vazquez has often filled in for injury-prone Carvajal but he is not a natural option at right-back. Vanderson would be a solid long-term option for Real Madrid if he chooses to move to the Santiago Bernabeu instead of Camp Nou.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar