Barcelona and Real Madrid target set to join European giants on a 4-year deal - Reports

Barcelona and Real Madrid target Jonathan Tah is reportedly set to sign a four-year deal with Bavarian giants Bayern Munich this week. The Bayer Leverkusen defender was available for free this summer with his contract expiring in June 2025.

Ad

Jonathan Tah was a regular for Bayer Leverkusen this season, helping maintain 16 clean sheets in 49 outings across competitions. The 29-year-old German centre-back was linked to an exit from the club throughout the campaign, with Barcelona and Real Madrid on the radar. However, Bayern Munich has reportedly beaten both the LaLiga giants to secure his signature.

According to journalist Tobi Altschäffl, Jonathan Tah reportedly joined Bayern Munich for free on a four-year deal valid until June 2029. The German is expected to travel to Munich on Wednesday (May 28) to undergo the medical tests and officially sign his contract.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Barcelona were considered front-runners to sign Jonathan Tah a few months ago, they appear to have multiple options as centre-backs now. With Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen back from injuries, Hansi Flick's side will prioritize other signings.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid signed Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen as their long-term option after suffering due to their backline this season. Huijsen has signed a five-year contract with Los Blancos for a reported £50 million, per Fabrizio Romano.

Ad

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi reportedly eyeing a dream move to Barcelona or Real Madrid: Reports

Marc Guehi - Source: Getty

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is keen on securing a dream move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid next year. The centre-back's current deal with the Eagles runs out in June 2026.

Ad

Guehi was one of the key players in Crystal Palace's historic success in the FA Cup this year. The Eagles beat Manchester City 1-0 to secure their first silverware in history. Following their triumph, Guehi is expected to leave the club soon, with the Premier League side eyeing a good sum for his sale. However, the England international is reportedly considering waiting another year to let his deal run out to join Barcelona or Real Madrid for free.

Ad

The aforementioned report further claims that Newcastle United are considered to be in a key position to sign Marc Guehi in this window after their failed move last summer. Meanwhile, both the Catalans and Los Blancos have reportedly been monitoring his situation, especially since he renewed his Ivorian passport recently.

After Brexit, British players are considered non-European Union players. However, those with African nationalities are classified as Spanish citizens, which could reportedly be a key to Marc Guehi's transfer to Spain, per the report. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace could prefer to sell Guehi this summer so as not to miss out on a big sum on his transfer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More