Barcelona receive surprise €10 million offer for out-of-favor star from Saudi Pro League - Reports

An unnamed club from Saudi Arabia have offered Barcelona €10m for Ansu Fati, according to El Nacional (via Barca Universal). The Spanish forward is a forgotten man at Camp Nou and has struggled for chances under Hansi Flick.

Fati was once considered the heir to Lionel Messi and the Catalans even handed him the coveted No. 10 shirt after the Argentinean's departure in 2021. However, that jersey has proven too heavy on the 22-year-old's shoulders so far.

Fati has struggled with form and fitness and the LaLiga giants are running out of patience at the moment. The Spaniard is among the biggest earners at the club, so Barcelona are also keen to move him on.

Fati previously had admirers across the continent, but almost everyone has left the race following his recent struggles. The player has registered just eight appearances for the Catalans this season under Hansi Flick, only one of which was from the start.

The German manager is well stocked in attack and can afford to let Fati leave this year. A Saudi club have now reached out to the LaLiga giants and have submitted a proposal to prise him away.

Their offer is below Barcelona's valuation, especially since the Spaniard is under contract until 2027. Interestingly, the Middle Eastern club have no desire to increase their bid.

However, there's very little interest in the player right now, which could force the club's hands. The player's market value has plummeted following his recent struggles, so it is unclear if the Catalans will receive a better offer this year.

Are PSG eyeing a Barcelona star?

Ansu Fati.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly willing to offer €80m for the services of Barcelona midfielder Gavi, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish midfielder is highly rated at Camp Nou and recently signed a new deal until 2030.

However, that hasn't ended speculation regarding his future with the Catalans. The 20-year-old missed the start of the season with an ACL injury, and is yet to cement his place in the team since his return.

Gavi has registered two goals and three assists from 24 games across competitions this season. However, he has started just 12 games under Hansi Flick, and his future remains unclear.

PSG are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to prise him away this summer. The Spaniard could be tempted to leave Barcelona at the end of this season unless his situation improves.

