Barcelona refuse to rule out transfer after 21-year-old Blaugrana star attracts interest from Arsenal and Chelsea: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly failed to rule out an exit for their young midfielder Marc Casado, amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. A report from Diario SPORT has clarified that the two Premier League clubs are also set to face competition from Atletico Madrid for the player's signature (via Barca Universal).

While Casado is considered a key player in the Catalan outfit's setup, economic pressure could lead to his exit. At the moment, he is contracted at Camp Nou till the summer of 2028, with his current deal containing a €100 million release clause.

Despite that, it is claimed that the Spain international could be sold if a bid of over €30 million comes Barcelona's way. Luckily, Frenkie de Jong's presence means that Hansi Flick has a reliable deep-lying midfield player to turn to.

Even if Casado is to leave, a move to Arsenal or Chelsea may be worth rethinking, given the number of minutes he will see. The Gunners are said to be closing in on signing Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, both players who occupy the number six position.

Meanwhile, the Blues will undoubtedly deploy Moises Caicedo in this area of the pitch, a player who impressed in the previous campaign. Amid the amount of competition at these clubs, a move to the Premier League may not be the best option for Casado.

To date, he's made 41 senior appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana after coming through their youth setup, bagging a goal and six assists. In the 2024/25 campaign, he started 20 matches in La Liga and seven in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona captain refuses to leave club amid interest from Chelsea- Reports

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona seemingly have major worries concerning the future of their veteran goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has received interest from Chelsea. While the club are looking to move him on after signing Joan Garcia, the German himself is insistent to remain at Camp Nou.

A report from SPORT says that either he stays or the club must terminate the agreement and pay the entirety of his contract's worth (via Barca Universal). Currently, the shot-stopper is contracted with the Spanish outfit till the summer of 2028.

Barcelona will not want to end this relationship on a poor note, particularly after the 33-year-old has been with the side for 11 years. During this time, he managed to make 422 appearances across competitions, keeping 175 clean sheets, claiming six La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy.

