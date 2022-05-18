Barcelona reject the chance to secure services of La Liga duo - Reports

26-time Spanish champions Barcelona have reportedly (via The Hard Tackle and Golsmedia) turned down the opportunity to sign Valencia duo Jose Gaya and Carlos Sole. The Blaugrana, who have been linked with Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler and left-back Jose Gaya, are not prepared to match Los Che’s €60million asking price.

Carlos Soler is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in La Liga. The Spaniard can recycle possession with immaculate ease and can also put his boot through when needed. Soler, who has risen through Valencia’s youth academy, has scored 11 times in La Liga this term, emerging as one of Spain’s highest-scoring midfielders.

Jose Gaya, on the other hand, is one of the best left-backs in the country. He is quick off the line, decisive when needed, and, most importantly, has age (only 26 years old) on his side. Yet, Barcelona are not interested in acquiring the duo.

As per Golsmedia’s report, Valencia’s president Anil Kumar Murthy and his adviser, Joey Lim, traveled to Catalonia to meet with Joan Laporta. Valencia reportedly offered Barca Soler and Gaya in exchange of €60million. The Catalonian outfit, who were once interested in the duo, have turned down the offer, possibly to negotiate a better price.

With the duo’s contract running out in 2023, Valencia could eventually agree to a more competitive price. Neither player has agreed to a contract extension yet, meaning that the club could lose both for free if they don’t find suitors in time.

Apart from offering Barcelona two of their biggest stars, Valencia president Murthy has also enquired about possible loan departures. Denmark international Danish Braithwaite is believed to be a person of interest for Valencia.

Jose Gaya could be a fine addition to Barcelona’s ranks

While the Camp Nou outfit still have quite a few capable midfielders at their disposal, their left-back position remains without cover. Jordi Alba, of course, is still a fine footballer, but he has been quite error prone this season. The Catalans need to bring in someone who can take the mantle from Alba and emerge as a like-for-like substitute for the 33-year-old. In that regard, there is hardly a better fit than Gaya.

Gaya is an excellent crosser, packs plenty of pace, and remains ice-cool under pressure. He is currently rated at €40 million by Transfermarkt, meaning the Blaugrana could end up getting him for a discounted price. If they are interested in planning for the future, bringing Jose Gaya, who has five assists this season, into the fold seems like a no-brainer.

