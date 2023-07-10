Barcelona reject chance to sign PSG star Neymar Jr due to two key reasons - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Neymar this summer. They do not think the move is feasible and worry that the Brazilian will disrupt the dressing room.

As per a report in Mundo Deportive, Neymar will not be moving to Barcelona this summer. The PSG star was offered to the club by super agent Pini Zahavi, but the club are not in a position to sign him.

The report claims that the Catalan side do not have the funds to go through with this move. They cannot match any fee set by PSG, nor will they be able to afford the forward's wages because of the La Liga rules.

Moreover, Xavi believes that the move would cause a problem in the dressing room. The manager is not fond of the Brazilian's lifestyle and does not want him to distract their young players.

PSG are open to letting Neymar leave this summer but are yet to find any club interested in signing him.

Manchester United told to stay away from Barcelona target Neymar by former player

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker has urged the Red Devils to stay away from Neymar. He believes that the PSG star will not be good for the dressing room and could cause the same problems as Cristiano Ronaldo last season.

He added that the Brazilian was also not good enough on the pitch anymore and told Apostagolos:

"I don't want Nèymar at Man United. No, not at all. If that were to happen, all you would have done was to go from the frying pan to the fire with the Ronaldo situation in mind. Erik ten Hag isn't drinking any alcohol, as far as I'm concerned, so I couldn't imagine him taking a decision to bring in a modern version of Ronaldo in that sense. And if we were going to compare them on the pitch, Nèymar can't even lace Ronaldo's boots."

Parker stated that the Brazilian would cause issues at Old Trafford and added:

"If things aren't going his way, he will cause issues. He gets involved with players on the pitch, which causes other players to lose their discipline. I have seen it too many times at PSG and Brazil. He whines players up. I'm not saying that it's intentional, but he loses it. He can't deal with losing the ball."

Reports in Sky Sports suggest Chelsea were also looking to sign Neymar last year, but cooled their interest after securing Mykhailo Mudryk's signature.

