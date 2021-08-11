Barcelona reject Juventus' shocking swap-deal proposal - Reports

Barcelona have rejected Juventus' sensational swap-deal proposal involving Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo, according to Spanish publication Sport (via Juvefc.com).

Juventus and Barcelona agreed on a swap deal involving the two players last season. Arthur signed for the Old Lady, while Pjanic joined the Catalan giants in the £50.8million deal. However, both players have struggled to adapt at their new clubs and are now deemed surplus to requirements.

It is no surprise that Juventus are keen on re-signing Miralem Pjanic as new manager Massimiliano Allegri wants a deep-lying playmaker in his squad. After various failed attempts to sign the Bosnian, the Bianconeri suggested that they could do another swap deal involving the same players.

However, Barcelona are not keen on reuniting with Arthur Melo. The 25-year-old left the Nou Camp on a sour note after falling out with the club's management. The Blaugrana were not happy with the midfielder's conduct at the club.

The Brazilian is currently sidelined due to injury and is set to miss the opening few months of the new campaign.

The only way for Juventus to sign Miralem Pjanic is to make an outright bid and sign him on a permanent basis. However, both Barcelona and Juventus are facing financial crises, which means negotiations between the two parties are going to be a difficult prospect.

Miralem Pjanic was signed as a replacement for an aging Sergio Busquets but has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona under Ronald Koeman. A return to Juventus could rekindle his career.

Barcelona and Juventus faced off in the Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona and Juventus recently played in the Joan Gamper Trophy, a pre-season match organized by the former before their La Liga campaign commences.

Barcelona easily defeated Juventus 3-0 in their first proper game since the departure of Lionel Messi. Goals from new signing Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Puig helped the Blaugrana register a comfortable win over the Serie A side.

Juventus were able to welcome back Cristiano Ronaldo, who played in his first pre-season game since returning from an extended break.

According to Sport, the two clubs took the event as an opportunity to discuss matters like transfers and the European Super League project.

Final: Barcelona wins the Joan Gamper Cup after 3-0 against Juventus from goals by Memphis Depay, Braithwaite and Riqui Puig.



