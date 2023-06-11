Barcelona rejected chance to sign 2 Inter Milan stars in swap deal for Franck Kessie: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly rejected Inter Milan's offers for a swap deal involving midfielder Franck Kessie; the Serie A giants were ready to offer Denzel Dumfries or Joaquin Correa.

Kessie joined the Blaugrana as a free agent last summer after his contract with AC Milan expired. However, the midfielder has failed to cement his place in Xavi's team. He made 43 appearances across competitions this season (27 of those came off the bench), scoring thrice and assisting thrice.

Despite Sergio Busquets' departure, Kessie is not expected to be a regular next season and is reportedly looking for a move this summer. Inter are interested in bringing him back to the Serie A and offered Barca the chance to sign Dutch wing-back Dumfries or Argentine forward Correa. However, Barcelona reportedly rejected Inter's proposal.

Kessie was a key player for AC Milan during his time at the club. He made 223 appearances for Milan, scoring 37 goals and providing 16 assists.

"Being Leo Messi can't be easy": Barcelona manager Xavi reacts to the Argentine's MLS move

After Lionel Messi decided that he would be leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract this month, he was linked with a return to Barcelona. However, the Argentine forward recently announced that he will be joining MLS club Inter Miami as he never received an official offer from the La Liga giants.

The development was heartbreaking for many Barca fans as they wanted to see the club's greatest ever player return to the club. Xavi recently reacted to his former teammate's decision, saying (via GOAL):

"I have noticed a change in him over the last few days and weeks. He doesn't see things as clearly and we have to respect him. We often don't put ourselves in someone else's situation, we lack empathy. Being Leo Messi can't be easy. He never has any peace and has to be a 10 in everything. He has seen that he hasn't had a good time and he doesn't want this kind of pressure, it's normal."

Xavi added:

"The excitement was generated because we both talked, we have talked a lot. We were all looking forward to it, first for him, then for me and then for the club. But the circumstances didn't work out... He wanted to lower the level of pressure and tension. He wants a quieter life."

Messi's decision to join the MLS side Inter Miami brought an end to his illustrious time on the European stage. He represented Barcelona and PSG during his time on the continent.

