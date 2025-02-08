Barcelona rejected chance to sign Chelsea star in Janaury - Reports

Barcelona turned down the opportunity to sign Chelsea's Joao Felix in January, according to Diario Sport. The Portuguese forward has completed a loan move to AC Milan in the winter transfer window.

Felix has now featured for four clubs in the past three years, with his career failing to get going. The 25-year-old initially left Atletico Madrid in January 2023 to move to Stamford Bridge on a six-month loan.

The Blues opted against a permanent move that summer and the player instead moved to Barcelona on a season-long loan. Felix managed 10 goals and six assists from 44 games across compe for the Catalans last season. He was keen to stay at Camp Nou on a permanent basis and publicly announced his desire to continue at the club.

Trending

However, the LaLiga giants opted against a move amid concerns about the player's lack of consistency.

The Portuguese ended up joining Chelsea permanently last summer but was not part of Enzo Maresca's plans. Felix registered eight goals and two assists from 20 games across competition but started just three games in the Premier League.

The Blues decided to move him on in the winter transfer window, and the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, reached out to Barcelona to discuss a possible deal.

However, the Catalans turned down the proposal, as the Portuguese didn't fit into Hansi Flick's strategy. Felix's loan deal with AC Milan doesn't include a buy option, so he will be back at Chelsea this summer.

Will Barcelona battle Chelsea for a Premier League defender?

Joao Felix

Chelsea could face competition from Barcelona in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz, according to Antena 2. The Colombian right-back arrived at Selhurst Park in January 2024 from Genk and has since become a regular in the first team.

This season, Munoz has registered two goals and four assists from 27 games across competitions, all of which were starts. His efforts have already caused a stir at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues in the market for a new right-back.

The London giants already have Reece James and Malo Gusto for the position but are enticed by the chance to sign Munoz. The 28-year-old is under contract with the Eagles until 2027, but Chelsea have the financial muscle to script a deal.

Meanwhile, Barcelona also have their sights set on the Colombian, as they look to add more cover for Jules Kounde in their squad. As per the aforementioned report, Manchester City were reportedly interested in signing Munoz as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback