Barcelona to rival Arsenal and Chelsea in race to sign Premier League attacker on a free transfer: Reports

Barcelona have entered the race to sign winger Wilfried Zaha, who is set to leave Crystal Palace this summer. Arsenal and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on him as they look to bolster their attack.

As per a report in the Telegraph, Barcelona are the latest club to show interest in Zaha. The Catalan side are looking to make free transfers due to their current financial situation.

However, they will not be alone in the race, as Chelsea and Arsenal are also fighting for Zaha's signature. Some Saudi Arabian sides were also reportedly keen on luring the winger, but he has chosen to stay in Europe.

Former footballer Stan Collymore also advised him not to consider a move to the Middle East as he has a lot to achieve in England. He believes that a move to Newcastle United or Aston Villa would be a good option and told Sunday People:

"Wilfried Zaha would be crazy to go to Saudi Arabia. We know money is important to players but he'll have earned good coin already in South London. There's still plenty that his talent can help him achieve in England with Newcastle or an Aston Villa. He should ignore the easy option and leave that to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have already posted all their achievements."

Barcelona are open to selling Ansu Fati and Raphinha in the summer to raise funds and see Zaha as the best replacement. The former Manchester United player's contract at Palace expires this summer.

Arsenal wanted to sign Barcelona target but opted for Pepe

Unai Emery has confirmed that he wanted Arsenal to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace. The forward was also keen on joining, but the club board opted for Nicolas Pepe instead.

The former Gunners manager told The Guardian in 2020:

"We signed Pépé. He's a good player but we didn't know his character and he needs time, patience. I favored someone who knew the league and wouldn't need to adapt. Zaha won games on his own: Tottenham, Manchester City, us. Incredible performances. I told them: 'This is the player I know and want.' I met Zaha and he wanted to come. The club decided Pépé was one for the future. I said: 'Yes, but we need to win now and this lad wins games.' He beat us on his own. It's also true he was expensive and Palace didn't want to sell."

Arsenal are once again looking to sign Zaha, this time as a backup for Gabriel Martinelli but face competition from Barcelona.

