Barcelona rule out signing 27-year-old full-back: Reports

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero reports that Barcelona have ruled out the signing of Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan, with Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso set to join the club.

Romero (via Managing Barca) claims that Alonso is set to arrive from either today (August 30) or tomorrow (August 31) from Stamford Bridge for €5-6 million.

This is set to end Barca's interest in Galan of whom they had been linked with a €9 million move.

The Spaniard made 39 appearances for Eduardo Cordet's side last season and appeared to draw the attention of Barcelona.

Xavi Hernandez's side have been interested in signing a new left-back this summer, with Jordi Alba now at the back end of his career.

Alex Balde has come into the Barca side but at just 18 years of age there is a feeling that experience is needed.

Alonso has been a target throughout the summer and the Spaniard looks set to become Barcelona's sixth signing of the transfer window.

The Spaniard impressed in Ben Chilwell's absence last season, making 46 appearances, scoring five goals and making six assists.

However, Chillwell has since returned from his long stint on the sidelines and Marc Cucurella has joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion for €67.7 million.

These two factors have jeopardized Alonso's spot in Chelsea's side with the former Fiorientina defender asking to miss the season-opening 1-0 win over Everton on August 6.

The veteran full-back had asked Thomas Tuchel not to name him in his matchday squad as he looked to secure a move to the Nou Camp.

Tuchel said on the matter:

"He asked to leave and we agreed to his wish. That is why it would not have made sense to put him on the pitch."

Alonso has a year left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge but looks set to move to Catalonia before the transfer window closes on September 1,

Chelsea left-back Alonso rejects Atletico Madrid for Barcelona

Alonso wants to join Xavi's side

Atletico had reportedly shown an interest in signing Alonso but the Spaniard rejected Diego Simeone's side as he waited for a move to Barcelona.

Simeone reached out to the Spaniard to try and lure him to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium but he has his heart set on the Blaugrana.

Alonso joined Chelsea from Fiorientina back in 2016 and has gone on to make 212 appearances for the west London club, scoring 29 goals and providing 23 assists.

He has won the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup during his time with the Blues.

