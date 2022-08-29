Premier League defender rejects Atletico Madrid bid as he waits for Barcelona transfer: Reports 

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has rejected a potential switch to Atletico Madrid as he remains keen on a transfer to Barcelona. Transfer journalist Gerard Romero reported (via Fichajes) that Atletico boss Diego Simeone personally reached out to the Spanish left-back to persuade him to join Los Rojiblancos.

However, he has his mind set on a move to the Nou Camp and is ready to wait for the remaining few days before the summer transfer window slams shut. As reported earlier this month by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Chelsea man already has an agreement with Barcelona to sign a three-year contract.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Alonso agreed personal terms with Barça four months ago, deal would be valid until June 2025. Nothing has changed about Marcos Alonso deal. Full, verbal agreement in place to join Barcelona but it won’t be completed until Jules Koundé is registered. It takes time.Alonso agreed personal terms with Barça four months ago, deal would be valid until June 2025. Nothing has changed about Marcos Alonso deal. Full, verbal agreement in place to join Barcelona but it won’t be completed until Jules Koundé is registered. It takes time. 🚨🇪🇸 #FCBAlonso agreed personal terms with Barça four months ago, deal would be valid until June 2025. https://t.co/bJQiHJCNIp

The Catalan club have had issues registering their new signings with La Liga, but finally got them all officially registered on August 27. Jules Kounde was the only remaining player but he made his competitive debut for Barcelona against Real Valladolid after his successful integration.

The Spanish giants might now act on a pending deal for Alonso and try closing it before the transfer window concludes.

Meanwhile, Atletico recently completed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan.

Xavi complicates Alonso's future, suggests Barcelona no more looking to sign a left-back

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez might just have sent a message to Alonso, who has been waiting for a bid to arrive from the Catalan club. The Spaniard has been left out of the matchday squad by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for all of the Blues' four Premier League games so far.

The 31-year-old has represented the west London club in 212 matches across all competitions, scoring 29 goals and providing 23 assists.

The German is aware of his defender's interest in moving to Barcelona and does not want a distracted individual playing for his squad. However, the La Liga giants might just go back on their word to Alonso.

In his press conference, before their encounter with Real Vallodolid, Xavi was questioned by the media regarding the left-back position.

The Blaugrana boss seemed to suggest that they might strengthen the right-back position and are mostly content with the left-back options. He said, via Barca Universal:

“Looking at Balde’s projection, it seems that we have a well-covered position. On the right, we don’t have a natural player beyond Dest, who already knows what his situation is. We will see how the market develops, but we do want to further strengthen that position."

Teenager Alejandro Balde has been impressive so far and has started two games for the Catalans over experienced Jordi Alba.

That certainly leaves Alonso in a tricky spot as he will find it difficult to get back into the first-team at Chelsea after having voluntarily missed the start of the season. Did the Spaniard end his chances of returning to Spain this summer by rejecting Atletico Madrid's advances?

Could Lionel Messi's changed position inspire PSG to the Champions League title? More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury