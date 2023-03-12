Barcelona have ruled out possible signing of Manchester City star in the summer - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have ruled out the signing of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva in the summer. Their decision is mainly due to the midfielder's price tag.

While Silva is interested in exploring his options outside of the Premier League, City will only sell him for a sum between €70 million- €80 million. Given the Catalan club's dire financial situation, they are unlikely to shell out such a hefty fee in the summer.

To add to that, Silva is unwilling to lower his salary. All things considered, Barca have identified his teammate at the Etihad, Ilkay Gundogan, as a target instead.

Silva joined Manchester City in 2017 and has since made 288 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 52 goals and providing 56 assists. The Portuguese has once again been crucial for Pep Guardiola's team this season.

Bernardo Silva, 28, has scored four goals and has provided five assists in 37 matches so far this campaign. While a move to Barcelona might be off the cards for the midfielder, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in Silva.

Barcelona manager Xavi provided an update on Robert Lewandowski's injury

Robert Lewandowski has missed Barcelona's last two games due to a hamstring injury. The Polish striker joined the Blaugrana in the summer from Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski has since scored 25 goals and has provided six assists in 31 matches for the Catalan club. As Barca prepare to take on Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga away clash, Xavi provided an update on the Polish striker.

Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

“He is doing very well. He has been training with the group since Thursday. He is feeling very well. He is an example of involvement and commitment. He always wants to play.”

The Spaniard added:

“He is differential and has changed the mentality of the team. It has been very good for us that he came. He is a vital addition. And even more so in matches like this, when they will press us up top. It is essential to have Robert and he is doing well.”

Barcelona are currently top of the La Liga table with 62 points on the board from 24 matches.

