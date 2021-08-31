Barcelona's late pursuit of RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo may eventually end in disappointment. The Bundesliga side showed no intention of accepting any proposals for the 23-year-old attacking player, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona were looking to make a €75 million offer for Dani Olmo and already had personal terms agreed with the player of a contract until 2026. However, the deal might not go through as RB Leipzig are keen to keep hold of their star player.

Barcelona have no chances to sign Dani Olmo in the final hours of the window. RB Leipzig are not accepting any proposal as they want to keep Olmo at the club. 🚫🚨 #FCB #RBLeipzig #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

For the last few days both Barcelona and RB Leipzig have been in discussions regarding Ilaix Moriba's move to Germany. The deal has gone through with the 18-year-old midfielder set to leave Barcelona instead of penning a new deal with the club.

However, the same cannot be said about Dani Olmo. Barcelona's interest in the 23-year-old attacking midfielder has come pretty late in the transfer window, which might hinder their chances of landing the player. Another reason could be Barcelona's bleak financial conditions.

It is worth noting that Dani Olmo was originally a member of Barcelona's famous La Masia youth academy. However, the Spaniard left to join Dimano Zagreb in Croatia before making a move to Germany with RB Leipzig in 2020.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Barcelona have finally registered Sergio Aguero

Barcelona can finally register their new arrival Sergio Aguero after Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets agreed to reduce their salaries.

Barcelona's official statement regarding the same reads as follows:

The salary reductions for Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, two of the four first team captains, signed this Tuesday have allowed FC Barcelona to achieve two objectives: the registration of Sergio Agüero with the Spanish Football League (LFP) and to extend the Club's limit with regards to financial fair play regulations.

The deed was first carried out by Gerard Pique, who voluntarily took a pay cut to help Barcelona register Memphis Depay, Rey Manaj and Eric Garcia. As things stand, the Catalan giants have completed the registration of their players with the LFP.

🚨 𝙇𝘼𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 !!@5sergiob and @JordiAlba join the effort to help the Club register their teammates thanks to their salary reductions. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 31, 2021

Barcelona's wage situation would have made it a lot more difficult for the club to register another new signing, such as Dani Olmo. It seems like the Catalan giants will not be carrying out any further business in the transfer window.

Edited by Diptanil Roy