Barcelona's pursuit of Bundesliga star faces a massive hurdle - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to face a massive obstacle in their pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

According to Sport Bild, Bayern Munich have no intention of selling the forward this summer despite reports suggesting he is keen to leave the Allianz Arena. The German giants held a meeting with the 33-year-old's agent Pini Zihavi, during which they made clear their desire to keep hold of him this summer.

The club are keen to hold meetings to negotiate a potential contract negotiation for Lewandowski as his contract is set to expire in 2023. Barcelona are eager to sign the Polish striker to boost their chances of mounting a serious challenge for the La Liga title next season.

Robert Lewandowski has developed into arguably one of the best strikers of his generation during his time with Bayern Munich. He has scored 342 goals in 372 appearances for the Bavarians in all competitions and has helped them win eight consecutive Bundesligas, three DFB Pokals, and a Champions League.

Despite approaching the latter stages of his career, the Pole doesn't seem to be slowing down. He has scored an incredible 48 goals in 43 appearances this season.

As per Barcablaugranes, Barcelona held negotiations with Lewandowski's agent last week to discuss a potential move to Camp Nou. The La Liga giants have reportedly reached an agreement over personal terms with the 33-year-old.

Xavi Hernandez's side are rumored to be willing to offer the Bayern Munich superstar a two-year deal with an option of an additional year and send €30-35 million in transfer fees. Bayern Munich's reluctance to part ways with the forward could, however, severely hamper their chances of signing him this summer.

Barcelona could switch focus to Manchester City star if they fail to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona could drop their interest in Robert Lewandowski if Bayern Munich refuse to entertain offers for the Polish striker. Xavi Hernandez's side could switch their focus to Manchester City hitman Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian was expected to become the club's first-choice striker after the departure of Sergio Aguero at the end of last season. Pep Guardiola has, however, opted to play Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne, and Phil Foden as makeshift No.9's on several occasions. Jesus has often been deployed as a right-winger by the Spanish tactician this season.

He has, however, managed to put up impressive numbers this season. The 25-year-old has scored 7 goals and provided 9 assists in 24 league games. Jesus has upped his game in recent weeks, scoring six goals and providing two assists in his last five appearances in all competitions.

According to the Sun, the striker is keen to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer and join a club where he will become the first-choice striker. Barcelona are reportedly keen to take advantage of his contract situation with the reigning Premier League champions. He has just over a year left on his deal with the club, and therefore could be available for a bargain price this summer.

