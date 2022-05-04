Barcelona's star midfielder set to miss the remainder of the season - Reports

Barcelona wonderkid Pedri will miss the rest of the season due to a tear in the femoral biceps of his left leg, according to reports.

The midfielder has played 20 times for the Blaugrana in a season blighted by injury. His latest setback came against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-final.

Pedri enjoyed an incredible breakout campaign for Barcelona last term. It culminated with him being named the Young Player of the Tournament at the European Championships, as Spain reached the semi-final stage.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live youngsters, Pedri and Gavi have been included in the Top 10 of ESPN's Top U21 Players in World. Pedri has ranked No. 2 and Gavi has ranked No. 10 on the list.



Congratulations! #Barça youngsters, Pedri and Gavi have been included in the Top 10 of ESPN's Top U21 Players in World. Pedri has ranked No. 2 and Gavi has ranked No. 10 on the list.Congratulations! ❗#Barça youngsters, Pedri and Gavi have been included in the Top 10 of ESPN's Top U21 Players in World. Pedri has ranked No. 2 and Gavi has ranked No. 10 on the list. Congratulations! 🌟 https://t.co/0mUAWVvs4v

The 19-year-old also played at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. The sheer amount of game time Pedri enjoyed eventually took its toll when a hamstring injury he suffered in August kept the teenager out for over three months.

The Spanish international is considered one of the hottest prospects in world football. With only four games left this campaign and Barca looking almost certain to qualify for the Champions League, Mundo Deportivo reports that Pedri will not be rushed back before the end of the campaign.

Pedri is also likely to miss Spain's four Nations League clashes in June. Trainers and doctors at Camp Nou are working with the player so he can well and truly leave behind his injury issues and become a key member of Xavi Hernandez's team next season.

FCBarcelonaFl @FCBarcelonaFl There is no pressure for Pedri's return. He won't play for the rest of this season nor in the friendly in Australia. Both the doctors and the physical trainers at Barça are working so that Pedri can leave behind the muscle injuries he has suffered this season



@EduPolo There is no pressure for Pedri's return. He won't play for the rest of this season nor in the friendly in Australia. Both the doctors and the physical trainers at Barça are working so that Pedri can leave behind the muscle injuries he has suffered this season 💥 There is no pressure for Pedri's return. He won't play for the rest of this season nor in the friendly in Australia. Both the doctors and the physical trainers at Barça are working so that Pedri can leave behind the muscle injuries he has suffered this season⏩ @EduPolo https://t.co/ovBx27jkeQ

Barcelona manager Xavi insists his side are not dependent on Pedri

Following a disastrous start to the campaign, the Catalonian giants are currently second in the La Liga table, two points clear of third-placed Sevilla.

However, Barca are limping somewhat over the line for the campaign, having recently equaled a club-record run of three consecutive home defeats.

Pedri picked up his injury in the first game of that run against Frankfurt. However, his manager Xavi insists the team are not reliant on the youngster. Speaking after Pedri's excellent performance against Levante on April 10, the Blaugrana boss said (via GOAL):

"I wouldn't say that (we are reliant on him). Look, he's an extraordinary player. Don't skimp on the praise for him. He's a player that excites me and one that can make a difference. He's scored a great goal (against Levante), but I don't think there is (a dependence on him)."

"Frenkie (de Jong) and Nico (Gonzalez) made the effort as well. That's what we all have to do. You can't always play beautiful football."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar