Barcelona seriously interested in former Manchester United star following injury to key player - Reports

Barcelona could reportedly look to sign former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to deal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen's absence.

Mundo Deportivo (via CentreGoals) reports that Barca are considering signing a new goalkeeper as Ter Stegen continues to struggle with a back problem. The German shot-stopper has been absent from his side's last three games.

Thus, the reigning La Liga champions could turn to De Gea, 33, who's been without a club since leaving Manchester United in the summer. The Spaniard is available as a free agent and boasts plenty of experience.

De Gea became a United hero during his 12 years at Old Trafford, keeping 190 clean sheets in 545 games. The veteran goalkeeper won eight major trophies with the Red Devils and won the club's Player of the Year award a joint-record four times.

He started his career in Atletico Madrid's youth system before being brought to the Premier League by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011. He's regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in English football history.

However, the Spaniard was let go by Erik ten Hag in the summer, with Andre Onana coming in as his replacement. He's been unable to find a new club since but could make a return to La Liga with Barcelona.

The Athletic reports that Barca and Ter Stegen are considering surgery to treat the Germany international's back problem. He's made 17 appearances across competitions this season, keeping eight clean sheets.

Barcelona have some crucial matches on the horizon as they look to defend their La Liga crown. They will likely face high-flying Girona without Ter Stegen on Sunday (December 10).

Newcastle could rival Barcelona for ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

Newcastle could also swoop for David de Gea.

Barcelona may have to swoop quickly for De Gea if they wish to sign the former Manchester United goalkeeper. Reports claim Xavi's side could face competition from Newcastle United.

The Magpies have also made the former Red Devils goalkeeper an option to replace the injured Nick Pope. The English shot-stopper picked up a shoulder injury in his side's 1-0 win against Ten Hag's troops on Saturday (December 2).

Pope faces months on the sidelines and Eddie Howe is now considering a move for De Gea. The Spaniard may have to take a pay cut to secure a move to St James' Park, having previously sat on £375,000 per week at Old Trafford.