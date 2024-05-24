Barcelona set €100 million asking price for Ronald Araujo, Premier League side match it with fresh offer: Reports

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, Barcelona are trying to strengthen their squad but they will need to clear some space before signing new players. They have received an offer of €100 million from Chelsea for defender Ronald Araujo, and president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco are both considering the offer, as per newspaper Món Deportivo.

The potential transfer can help Barca with financial troubles and will open up opportunities to make quality signings. Their reported targets include Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi, and Athletic Bilbao Nico Williams among others.

Barcelona sack coach Xavi Hernandez after trophyless season

Barcelona have sacked coach Xavi Hernandez after the Spaniard failed to lead the squad to silverware this season. The Blaugrana legend took charge as manager in November 2021 and won one La Liga title and one Supercopa de Espana, both in the 2022-23 season.

Joan Laporta mentioned that Xavi will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-25 season following a meeting at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper which included sporting vice-president Rafa Yuste, director of sport Anderson Luís de Souza, Deco, Xavi, Òscar Hernández and Sergio Alegre.

The Catalan club stated that the former midfielder will end his tenure with Barca's last fixture for the season in La Liga against Sevilla on May 27. The club statement read:

"FC Barcelona wishes to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world. Xavi Hernández will be coaching the team for the last time in Sunday's game away to Sevilla. During the course of the next few days, FC Barcelona will be making an announcement regarding the new first team structure."

The Blaugrana will be appointing German manager Hansi Flick as their new head coach soon, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.