Barcelona set 3 non-negotiable conditions to re-sign PSG superstar Lionel Messi this summer: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set three non-negotiable conditions to re-sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi this summer.

The legendary Argentine striker has been reported as wanting a return to the Spanish club where he enjoyed great success.

However, as reported by Mundo Deportivo (via The Sport Bible), the Blaugrana will only bring the Argentine superstar back to the club on three conditions.

The first condition set by Barcelona is that Lionel Messi must accept a lesser role in the squad if he has to return to Camp Nou. The PSG superstar will also have to lower his salary with the Catalan giants not being in the best position financially.

The Argentine superstar is also not on best terms with president Joan Laporta, who will only make an approach for the World Cup-winner if he indeed wants to play for Barca.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will also reportedly not be handed the captaincy if he returns to his boyhood club. He will reportedly have to accept Robert Lewandowski, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Ronald Araujo as the leaders in the dressing room.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is understood to be keen to bring back Lionel Messi and shares an excellent relationship with his former teammate.

The Argentine great left Barca back in 2021 on a free transfer when the Blaugrana could not afford to hand him a new deal due to their financial struggles.

He eventually joined PSG but could once again become available on the market this summer with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Messi has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 32 games across competitions this season. However, the French Ligue 1 giants have once again been eliminated early from the Champions League.

The 35-year-old has been linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami and Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, apart from the possibility of a return to Barca.

La Liga president speaks on possibility of Lionel Messi being at Barcelona or PSG next season

Lionel Messi

La Liga president Javier Tebas has given his view on the ongoing speculation around Lionel Messi being with Barcelona next season. Tebas was recently quoted as saying, via Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"Many things have to change for Leo Messi’s return to Barcelona. First off, he has to drastically lower his salary; the club must offload players and other things that they are yet to do."

The La Liga president added:

"They are the only ones who can do it. We will not change the rules. Messi can’t be at Barcelona or PSG next season. In fact, PSG earn less money than Barcelona."

With Messi's future up in the air, it will be quite interesting to see where he ends up ahead of next season.

