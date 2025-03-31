Barcelona set for €30m transfer tussle with Serie A giants for 25-year-old winger: Reports

Barcelona are all set to battle Napoli for the services of Edon Zhegrova, according to SPORT. The 26-year-old has caught the eye with Lille this season, registering eight goals and two assists from 21 games across competitions.

Zhegrova was particularly impressive against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The Kosovo international's contract expires at the end of next season, and he has already informed the Ligue 1 club that he won't sign a renewal.

Lille, as such, are likely to push for his exit at the end of this season. There's already interest in his signature from the Premier League, but the player would prefer to move to Spain or Italy for the next phase of his career.

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the situation as they plan attacking reinforcements ahead of the summer. Zhegrova's technical prowess, coupled with his ability to operate on both flanks, make him an interesting option for the Catalans.

The LaLiga giants are already scouting Lille duo Lucas Chevalier and Jonathan David, so they have watched Zhegrova multiple times this season. The player has previously expressed his admiration for Barcelona, even suggesting that he would like to join them in the future.

That move could happen this year, with the French giants likely to let him reportedly leave for €30m. Napoli have already met with the player's agents to discuss a move, but Zhegrova hasn't decided his future yet.

Will Jules Kounde sign a new contract with Barcelona?

Jules Kounde has informed Barcelona that he wants to sign a new deal, according to MARCA. The French defender's contract expires in 2027, but he is already being eyed by multiple suitors, including Chelsea, ahead of the summer.

Kounde has been outstanding for the Catalans this season, registering three goals and eight assists from 45 games across competitions. The 26-year-old is naturally a centre-back, but has covered brilliantly at right-back, emerging as one of the best in the position in Europe.

The LaLiga giants are pleased with his efforts and are ready to end any speculation regarding his future. Barcelona had apparently contacted Kounde's entourage, through sporting director Deco, to understand the possibilities of a renewal.

The Frenchman is happy at the club and wants to continue his stay at Camp Nou. He has given them a positive response, and while talks are at a nascent stage, a renewal appears likely.

