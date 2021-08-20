Barcelona set their asking price for midfield sensation - Reports

Barcelona have put a mere £12.8 million asking price for their midfield sensation Ilaix Moriba to sell him off this summer, according to Catalan outlet ARA (via the Sports Mole).

Ilaix Moriba's contract situation has been one of the major talking points surrounding Barcelona's summer. The 18-year-old midfielder has entered the final year of his Barcelona contract and has so far not come close to penning a new deal.

Ilaix Moriba has been asking for wages way beyond what Barcelona can give to an unproven 18-year-old player. It has stalled contract negotiations between the two parties. The Catalan giants are now ready to sell their academy graduate in the transfer window by asking for just £12.8 million.

According to the aforementioned source, a host of Premier League clubs are interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder. They include Chelsea, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, none of those clubs are prepared to pay more than £4.3 million for the Spanish U-17 international.

Despite being just 18 years old, Ilaix Moriba has had quite a few first-team opportunities at Barcelona under Ronald Koeman. Moriba made 18 appearances for Blaugrana last season, scoring once.

Ilaix Moriba could be a long term investment for the aforementioned Premier League clubs. The midfielder does not turn 19 until January 2022. With age on his side, he has the potential to develop into a world-beater in the future.

The only option Ilaix Moriba has is to leave Barcelona this summer

Barcelona had given Ilaix Moriba and his representatives a deadline until the 8th of August to sort out the player's future. However, the due date has passed and the situation is still at square one.

Ilaix Moriba has no other options but to leave Barcelona this summer if he wants to get back to playing football. According to various reports, unless Moriba signs a new deal, he won't be allowed to play in the first-team games or represent Barcelona B. However, Moriba is happy to sit out for the season and join a new club on a free transfer come next summer.

It is worth noting that only Premier League clubs can provide the 18-year-old midfielder with the wages he desires in Spain.

