Barcelona set bargain price tag for 23-year-old who is not in Xavi's plans: Reports

Barcelona are willing to sell centre-back Oscar Mingueza for a cut-price deal this summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old La Masia graduate has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season, but has started less than a quarter of Barca's La Liga games in that period.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard is surplus to requirements at Barcelona for next season. He has dramatically fallen down the pecking order in the second half of the the campaign.

Mingueza will be out of contract at the Camp Nou next summer. The club is looking for a fee of around €5-€10 million for the player who made his breakthrough into the first team in 2020.

The report adds that Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin are keen on signing the defender, having previously shown an interest in January. Bordeaux reportedly made an offer for Mingueza in the winter window, but the Ligue 1 club saw their bid rejected.

SPORT have reported that Mingueza may be used as a bargaining tool for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. The 25-year-old midfielder has two years left on his current deal at Molineux.

Chelsea interested in signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele

The 25-year-old has endured a torrid time at the Camp Nou due to numerous injury issues since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Dembele has scored just twice in 31 appearances this season, but has provided 13 assists.

The rapid right-winger is out of contract this summer. Barca's precarious financial position means the Catalonian giants are unlikely to be able to offer the World Cup winner a new deal.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Dembele is on the transfer shortlist for Premier League side Chelsea, who are desperate to increase their attacking options for next season.

Falk has also claimed that the French international has demanded a salary of €43 million at Barcelona, as well as another €5 million if they go on to win the Champions League.

Dembele played under current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel during their time at Dortmund. However, 90min reports that the Blues will have to wait until their ownership issues are finally sorted before they can negotiate any offer with the 25-year-old.

The report also claims that PSG made an offer for the winger in January, while Bayern Munich are preparing to offer Dembele a route back into the Bundesliga.

