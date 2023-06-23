Barcelona set to battle Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in race to sign midfielder - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to rival Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr for Marcelo Brozovic's signature this summer.

Brozovic is contracted to Inter Milan until June 2026. However, reports earlier this month suggested that the midfielder could depart the San Siro this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via @Barca_Buzz on Twitter), Barcelona will target Brozovic after completing the signing of Ilkay Gundogan. Gundogan looks set to join the Catalans on a free transfer upon the expiry of his Manchester City contract at the end of this month.

The aforementioned report added that Brozovic fits the profile Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is after. However, they will have to fend off competition from Al-Nassr.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



• After tying down Gündogan, Barça will fight to get the Croatian midfielder from Inter Milan.



@mundodeportivo

As per transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi Pro League outfit are in negotiations with Brozovic, who is open to joining Cristiano Ronaldo and co. Romano provided the update via his Twitter account, writing:

"Al Nassr are now pushing to get Marcelo Brozović deal done. No full agreement yet on fimal terms of the deal, still some details to be discussed — negotiation is ongoing.

"Talks will continue as Brozović is open to joining Al Nassr."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Talks will continue as Brozović is open to joining Al Nassr. Al Nassr are now pushing to get Marcelo Brozović deal done. No full agreement yet on fimal terms of the deal, still some details to be discussed — negotiation is ongoing. 🟡Talks will continue as Brozović is open to joining Al Nassr. Al Nassr are now pushing to get Marcelo Brozović deal done. No full agreement yet on fimal terms of the deal, still some details to be discussed — negotiation is ongoing. 🟡🔵🇸🇦 #AlNassrTalks will continue as Brozović is open to joining Al Nassr. https://t.co/sGhonlz1uX

Brozovic played a key role for Inter Milan last season, helping them win the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, and reach the UEFA Champions League final. He made 40 appearances across competitions, recording three goals and six assists.

Overall, the 30-year-old has played 330 times for the Nerazzurri since arriving from Dinamo Zagreb in July 2016. Brozovic has registered 31 goals and 43 assists while winning a Serie A title, two Coppas and two Supercoppas.

He has also won 87 caps for Croatia.

Report details offers for Marcelo Brozovic from Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Barcelona and Al-Nassr have both already made contract offers to Marcelo Brozovic and discussed transfer fees with Inter Milan, as per Football Italia.

The Blaugrana remain under strict financial regulations due to their massive debt. However, they have gotten their financial viability plan approved by La Liga and will be able to sign players this summer.

According to Football Italia's report, they have put in a €20 million offer for Brozovic, who is valued at €25 million by Inter. The Catalans are also set to offer him a salary of €7 million per season.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr initially made a €15 million offer for the Croatian and have since increased it to €18 million with bonuses. Cristiano Ronaldo's club are willing to offer Brozovic a much better salary than Barcelona at close to €15 million per season.

