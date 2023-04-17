Barcelona set Franck Kessie asking price amid transfer interest from Inter Milan and Tottenham - Reports

Amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan, Barcelona have reportedly made the decision to sell Franck Kessie for €25-30 million.

After helping AC Milan win the 2021-22 Serie A, Kessie joined Barcelona as a free agent in July 2022. The Ivorian struggled to find his footing early on, which caused him to slip down the pecking order. He has bounced back strongly in the second half of the season, but according to Spanish outlet Diario AS (via Fichajes.net), Barcelona see him as an expendable asset.

It has been claimed that the Blaugrana consider Kessie to be one of the team’s least important players and want to sell him this summer to generate funds. They need to sell quite a few players this summer to adhere to Financial Fair Play rules and bring in fresh faces.

As per the aforementioned source, Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A powerhouse Inter Milan are interested in signing the former Milan man next summer. Barca want between €25-30 million for the midfield anchor.

Despite playing second fiddle to Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets, Kessie reportedly wants to remain at the Camp Nou, though. However, the Blaugrana, who want to bring Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan as a free agent this summer, have no intention of keeping him around.

Kessie has played 36 games for Xavi’s side this season, scoring thrice and claiming three assists across competitions. Five of his six goal involvements have come in 2023. The 26-year-old’s contract with Barca runs till June 2026.

Xavi blames pitch conditions for Barcelona's goalless draw with Getafe

Manager Xavi has said that Barcelona failed to play up to expectations due to the pitch conditions at Getafe, saying that the field on Sunday (April 16) afternoon was too dry. He also said that his team are used to playing at night, so they struggled with the day-time kickoff.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi: "Yesterday we tried training on a dry pitch in Barcelona. The grass really hurts us. It's bad, not only for us but also for Getafe. Look at Munir, who couldn't even shoot the ball..." Xavi: "Yesterday we tried training on a dry pitch in Barcelona. The grass really hurts us. It's bad, not only for us but also for Getafe. Look at Munir, who couldn't even shoot the ball..." https://t.co/YHkgAWXfGI

At a post-match press conference, Xavi told DAZN:

“It has hurt us, but we already knew it. Yesterday, we trained with a dry field in Barcelona because we knew about this situation. It's very difficult for the players to play in this state. It's bad for the show and even for Getafe, because the ball gets stuck. We are used to playing without sun and used to playing at night. It is another piece of evidence. We also train to play on dry grass.”

The goalless draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez marked the third game Barca failed to score. They lost 4-0 to Real Madrid on April 5 before being held to a goalless draw by Girona five days later, both at the Camp Nou.

