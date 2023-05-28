Barcelona are reportedly set to offer Lionel Messi a salary worth €1 more than that of striker Robert Lewandowski as they look to bring back their club legend.

The Argentine forward is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent at the end of the season. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have made a huge offer for him, and he has also been linked with MLS side Inter Miami. However, as per El Nacional, there's growing confidence at Barcelona that they will be able to bring Messi back to the Camp Nou this summer.

The Blaugrana will see club legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba leave in the summer. Their departure will free up a big chunk of the club's wage bill. They could also sell the likes of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati to further ease their financial pressure, allowing them to sign Messi.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Lionel Messi and his father Jorge already know that Barcelona would pay the forward €1 more than Robert Lewandowski's salary. The Polish striker, who joined the club last summer, is the highest-paid player in La Liga with €22 million per year.

Messi has not yet received a formal offer from Barca, but the club are making financial arrangements for his potential arrival. However, much of that will depend on the approval from La Liga for the Blaugrana's feasibility plan for the future.

Barcelona also have to make some pending registrations like Gavi's contract renewal and Alejandro Balde and Ronald Araujo's contracts. Moreover, along with Messi, the Blaugrana are also in the market for Sergio Busquets' replacement.

Barcelona star shares desire to play with Lionel Messi

Robert Lewandowski recently shared his desire to play with Lionel Messi for the Blaugrana. The Polish striker joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich for around €50 million last summer. However, Messi had already left the club and joined PSG in the summer of 2021.

Speaking recently to the Polish sports website Mezckyi, Lewandowski heaped praise on the Argentine icon, saying (via Indian Express):

“I want to play with Messi here in Barcelona. He has changed his style in recent years. It is easier to play with players who understand football as deeply as he does."

He added:

“Messi’s playing style has evolved in recent years. He thinks differently, and positions himself differently on the pitch. He has a unique sense. We would definitely use it. Where will I put it on the pitch? You’ll have to ask Xavi about that.”

While they are yet to play together, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have faced each four times at club and international level. The head-to-head stands at two wins and two losses each.

