Barcelona set to reignite interest in signing 29-year-old Argentine international - Reports 

Barcelona are set to revive their interest in Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico as the club looks to find a back-up for Jordi Alba.

According to journalist Lyall Thomas (via Barca Universal), the Catalans have identified the Argentine as a possible recruit due to his low price tag of €5 million.

That's less expensive than what Marcos Alonso, another left-back on their radar, is coming for.

Besides being a good left-back, Tagliafico can also take on the role of a left wing-back, something that head coach Xavi is looking to experiment with going forward.

The Argentine has also been linked with Barcelona in the past, particularly following his breakout 2018-19 campaign when Ajax romped to the Champions League semi-finals.

He was also close to joining the La Liga giants in January this year but Ten Hag pulled the plug on the transfer.

Although his performance levels with De Godenzonen has declined, the 29-year-old remains an important figure in Argentina's squad. He will be hoping to make the cut into Lionel Scaloni's squad for the upcoming World Cup.

A big move would certainly help his cause and joining Barcelona might just act as the catalyst.

The Catalans, however, will face competition from domestic rivals Atletico Madrid and Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon for his signature.

Tagliafico might be the most budget-friendly option for them, but a bidding war could see them pull out of the deal given their poor financial circumstances.

Barcelona are busy reducing their wage bill to comply with the wage-cap rules set by La Liga.

Barcelona begin pre-season preparations

The Catalans have begun their pre-season training this week.

The club have already announced two new signings - Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, both of whom joined on free transfers from AC Milan and Chelsea respectively.

However, the job is far from done, as Barca are looking to strengthen many positions, including the attack, with Robert Lewandowski being a long-term target.

The Polish striker is keen to join the Camp Nou outfit after announcing that his time at Bayern Munich is over.

