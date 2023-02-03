Barcelona set to shell out €1.25 million for Robert Lewandowski’s next 2 goals due to special clause: Reports 

Robert Lewandowski's next two goals for Barcelona will cost them €1.25 million. The contract signed when he joined from Bayern Munich in the summer had a clause which stipulates that the German side will receive an additional payment once he reaches 25 goals for the Catalan side.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski's prolific start to life at Barcelona might come at some cost to the club. The forward has already scored 23 goals in 25 appearances since the switch.

The Catalan side are not in good financial condition and could not even afford to bring in a player on loan during the January transfer window.

The 34-year-old switched to the Camp Nou in the summer after spending more than a decade in the Bundesliga. Despite his brilliant form, Barca were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages. They are, however, at the top of La Liga, five points clear of rivals Real Madrid.

Lewandowski could reach 25 goals for the club this Sunday should he score a brace against Sevilla.

"It was hard work to join Barcelona, but in the end I'm here" - Robert Lewandowski on making the switch from Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski pushed for a move away from Bayern Munich last summer after growing frustrated with the German side. Reports claimed that the Polish star was unhappy with the club trying to secure the signing of Erling Haaland.

He also wanted to sign a long-term contract extension, which the German giants were unwilling to offer.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona



— @lewy_official "My happiness is so high that sometimes it's difficult to find the words to explain it" "My happiness is so high that sometimes it's difficult to find the words to explain it" — @lewy_official https://t.co/Q7LC94gAr3

Upon joining Barcelona, he said:

"I'm very happy to be here. It was hard work to join Barcelona, but in the end I'm here. I know we have work to do, we have huge potential in the team, huge quality. I'm ready to be a part of this big club with an amazing history and make new history, with titles as well. I'm very happy."

He added that he was excited to be at the club and was quoted saying:

"In the next training session I'll be on the pitch with the team and I'm ready to play in the next game [against Real Madrid in pre-season]. Everything that happened in the last few days was amazing, it happened fast but that's football. You have to be ready for everything."

