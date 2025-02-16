Barcelona set star player's release clause at €500 million amid interest from Chelsea - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set wonderkid defender Pau Cubarsi's buyout clause at a whopping €500 million amid interest from Chelsea. As reported by Tribal Football, the 18-year-old's new contract retains the same buyout clause as his previous deal with the Blaugrana.

Barcelona have tied down the highly regarded defender at Camp Nou with a new long-term deal until the summer of 2029. Cubarsi is one of the brightest prospects to have emerged from their esteemed youth academy La Masia in recent years.

With the likes of Gavi, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Marc Casado, Alejandro Balde and Cubarsi, Barca have a strong contingent of La Masia graduates in the first team right now. Hansi Flick has done quite well since taking charge at Camp Nou in the summer and has shown immense faith in the youngsters.

Tying one of the best young defenders Cubarsi down with a new deal is a massive statement of intent from the Catalan giants. The 18-year-old's rise to prominence has attracted plenty of interest from clubs across Europe including the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Since making his debut for Barca in January 2024, Cubarsi has not looked back and has become a mainstay in the side. He has already made 60 appearances for his boyhood club becoming an undisputed starter.

Cubarsi has been likened to Barcelona legend Gerard Pique and is also tipped to play a big role for Spain in the coming years. He has been capped five times for La Roja already at such a young age.

Chelsea make approach to sign Barcelona youngster - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly expressed their interest to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado. As reported by Cadena SER via Caught Offside, the Blues are huge admirers of the 21-year-old who has been pivotal for Hansi Flick's side this season.

Casado came through Barca's La Masia academy and made his debut in November 2022. However, he has gained prominence under Hansi Flick's this season having made 30 appearances so far.

The 21-year-old has done well as a midfield pivot this season showing signs that he can fill the void left by the legendary Sergio Busquets. The Chelsea target recently signed a new deal at the Catalan club until 2028 and Barca view him as indispensable.

