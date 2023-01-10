Barcelona show interest in signing 25-year-old star linked with Chelsea: Reports

Barcelona are considering a move for Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana have registered their interest in the France international, who is set to become a free agent in the summer.

The dynamic attacker has enjoyed himself at Borussia Monchengladbach this campaign and looks set for an exit from Borussia Park in the summer.

Barcelona are in the market for bargain deals and free agents and Marcus Thuram, son of French football legend Lilian Thuram, has caught their eye.

The 25-year-old has been in blistering form for Borussia Monchengladbach this season, having scored 13 goals and produced four assists in 17 games across competitions.

The versatile attacker is capable of playing on either flank as well as a number nine and is blessed both physically and technically.

The Barcelona and Chelsea target is blessed with a frame of 6 ft 4 in and that makes him a formidable threat to opponents.

Thuram was a member of Didier Deschamps' France team, which came runners-up in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Borussia Monchengladbach star came on from the bench and played a key role in Les Bleus' comeback in the final against Argentina.

Since his move to Borussia Monchengladbach from Guingamp in 2019, Thuram has established himself as a force to reckon with in the Bundesliga.

He has played a total of 119 games for Gladbach to date and has scored 41 goals while dishing out 26 assists.

Chelsea were said to be making a move for Thuram, but they are now close to signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on loan.

Barcelona told to pay €35 million to sign PSG and Chelsea target

Having missed out on Endrick Felipe, Barcelona have reportedly turned their attention towards Athletico Paranaense center-forward Vitor Roque.

Barcelona and Chelsea were both in the running for Endrick before the 16-year-old Palmeiras player opted to join Real Madrid.

Vitor Roque, another Brazilian wonderkid, is now attracting interest from a host of European clubs.

Having dominated age-group football with Atletico Mineiro and Cruzeiro, Roque moved to Athletico Paranaense, with whom he began his senior career.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign, scoring 14 goals and picking up five assists in 57 appearances.

The youngster will turn 18 on February 28 this year, which will make him eligible to move to Europe in the summer.

